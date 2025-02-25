A blow to the will of the people

The government is increasing pressure on the opposition day by day. Mehmet Alkan, the DEM Party mayor of Kağızman in Kars, was removed from office by the Ministry of Interior, and Kağızman District Governor Okan Daştan was appointed as a trustee in his place.

In a statement from the Ministry of Interior, it was announced that Kağızman Mayor Mehmet Alkan was dismissed due to receiving a 6-year and 3-month prison sentence for “membership in an armed terrorist organization” and that a trustee was appointed in his place.

The statement, shared on the Ministry of Interior’s social media account, included the following remarks:

"Kağızman Mayor Mehmet Alkan has been temporarily removed from office by the Ministry of Interior as a precautionary measure under Article 127 of the Constitution and Article 47 of the Municipality Law No. 5393, due to receiving a 6-year and 3-month prison sentence for ‘membership in an armed terrorist organization’ as ruled by the Kars 2nd High Criminal Court under case file 2020/44. In accordance with Articles 45 and 46 of the Municipality Law No. 5393, Kağızman District Governor Okan Daştan has been appointed as Acting Mayor by the Kars Governorship."

TARGETED FOR DISRUPTING THE SYSTEM OF CORRUPTION

On February 20, Co-Mayor Mehmet Alkan was sentenced to 6 years and 3 months in prison on charges of "membership in a terrorist organization." Following the verdict, the municipal building was placed under police blockade. The Kars Governorship imposed a 10-day ban on demonstrations and events across the province, while checkpoints were set up on all roads leading to Kağızman.

In a statement from the DEM Party regarding the appointment of a trustee to Kağızman Municipality, it was stated:

"Our municipalities are being targeted because they serve the people and disrupt the system of corruption."

A statement shared on DEM Party’s social media account regarding the dismissal of Kağızman Mayor Mehmet Alkan and the appointment of Kağızman District Governor Okan Daştan in his place included the following remarks:

"Those who fear the will of the people are at it again! The trustee appointed to Kağızman Municipality is an act of war by the AKP government against the people's right to vote and be elected. Our municipalities are being targeted because they serve the people and disrupt the system of corruption. However, neither we nor our people will accept these trustee seizures!"

STOP THIS POLICY IMMEDIATELY

We do not recognize this coup against democracy, the will of the people, and our elected co-mayors! The trustee regime will collapse, and the people will win!” DEM Party Co-Chair Tuncer Bakırhan criticized the appointment of a trustee, saying, “The trustee system operates like a staged scenario. The judiciary, the Ministry of Interior, and law enforcement act simultaneously, as if a button has been pressed from a central command.”

Bakırhan stated, “The AKP government, unable to accept the municipalities we won on March 31 despite all the electoral fraud, refuses to abandon its trustee policy, which it has continued for three terms. Those who disregard the will of the people and sign off on this disgrace have now appointed a trustee to our Kağızman Municipality as well.”

CHP Deputy Chair Burhanettin Bulut and Kars MP İnan Akgün Alp also reacted. Bulut stated, “The government has seized 12 municipalities through bureaucratic maneuvers after failing to win them at the ballot box,” while Alp declared, “A trustee is a coup, a usurpation of the people’s will.”

CHP’S AYDIN FACES POLITICAL BAN AND PRISON SENTENCE

An indictment seeking a prison sentence of 2 years and 2 months to 5 years and 4 months for Cem Aydın, Chair of the CHP Youth Branch, has been accepted. The charges also include a request for a political ban against Aydın. Aydın was detained over a social media post targeting İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek and was later released with a travel ban. The indictment, prepared by the prosecution, accuses him of "insulting a public official due to their duty" and "targeting individuals involved in counterterrorism efforts." The case has been accepted by the court, and Aydın now faces a possible prison sentence of up to 5 years and 4 months. His trial is set to begin on April 30 at the İstanbul 14th High Criminal Court.

NUMBER OF TRUSTEE-APPOINTED MUNICIPALITIES RISES TO 12

Since the March 31, 2024 local elections, the number of municipalities placed under trustee administration has reached 12. The latest wave of trustee appointments began on June 3, when the Ministry of Interior appointed a trustee to Hakkari Municipality. On October 30, 2024, CHP’s Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer was arrested on charges of "membership in a terrorist organization." The next day, on October 31, İstanbul Deputy Governor Can Aksoy was appointed as trustee in his place. On November 4, trustees were appointed to Mardin Metropolitan Municipality, Batman Municipality, and Halfeti Municipality (Şanlıurfa), all governed by the DEM Party. On November 22, the government extended its trustee policy to Dersim Municipality (DEM Party) and Ovacık Municipality (CHP). On November 29, a trustee was appointed to Bahçesaray Municipality (Van). The trend continued in 2025, with trustees appointed to Akdeniz Municipality (Mersin) on January 14, Siirt Municipality on January 29, and Van Municipality on February 11.

