A chain for Alevis: Women’s initiative launched against HTŞ massacre in Syria

News Centre

“Women’s Initiative for Syria” has been launched in response to the massacre of Alevis in Syria by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTŞ). The initiative is set to begin a human chain action on the Syrian border. Kadriye Doğan, Co-Chair of the Democratic Alevi Associations (DAD), called for participation in the demonstration to be held in Hatay on 24 April.

Between 6–10 March, thousands of civilians were massacred in coastal areas of Syria with dense Alevi populations by HTŞ-affiliated groups. In cities such as Latakia, Daraa, Homs, and Tartus, thousands of Alevis were detained and displaced from their homes.

Speaking to MA about the massacres targeting Alevis in Syria, Kadriye Doğan announced that, in response, Alevi women have taken the lead in forming the “Women’s Initiative for Syria.”

24 APRIL ACTION

Doğan noted that the initiative includes many women’s organisations and that they will be working against massacres, rape, and harassment. She stated that the initiative will hold a human chain protest in Hatay on 24 April in opposition to the femicides in Syria, calling on all women to take part.

“This century belongs to women,” Doğan said. “I believe the Women’s Initiative for Syria is significant. In a time when femicides are being normalised, we have a collective voice and message—not just for women in Syria, but for all women across the region who are oppressed, silenced, and erased. This call is not only aimed beyond the border, but also at breaking the walls of silence within. We invite all women to join us in Samandağ on 24 April, to stand in solidarity with the women on the other side of the border, and to be a brick in the wall of peace.”





Source: Aleviler için zincir