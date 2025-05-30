A cover for Islamic education in schools

Mustafa BİLDİRCİN

Following the Constitutional Court's decision to revoke the powers granted to the Presidency of Religious Affairs by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the AKP brought the revoked regulations to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) in a omnibus bill.

With the bill approved by the TBMM General Assembly with the votes of AKP and MHP members, the way was paved for the Presidency of Religious Affairs to exercise extended powers.

Legal regulations were also introduced for the authority granted to the General Directorate of Religious Services by a state decree to ‘provide religious services in schools, student dormitories and hospitals’.

Despite objections from the opposition, some of the articles of the law, which were passed by the Grand National Assembly with the votes of the AKP and MHP and which expand the influence of the Presidency of Religious Affairs on public life, are as follows:

•Providing moral counselling and religious services on a cooperative basis in student dormitories, educational institutions, youth centres and camps, prisons, health institutions, social service institutions and similar places.

•Providing moral counselling services to groups in need of support, such as migrants, people with disabilities, addicts and disaster victims.

•Opening reading rooms, family and religious guidance centres, youth centres and similar facilities where needed, and carrying out related activities.

Some provisions granting certain special authorities to the High Council of Religious Affairs, the highest religious authority in Turkey, which were revoked by a Constitutional Court decision, have been enacted into law. Within this scope, the council has been granted the authority to evaluate religious publications in exchange for payment. On the other hand, the council has also been allowed to benefit from reports, statements, articles and preaches from individuals who are ‘recognised for their religious culture, experience and expertise.’

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Diyanet’in yetki alanı büyüdü: Okullarda dini eğitime yasal kılıf, published in BirGün newspaper on May 30, 2025.