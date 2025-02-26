A disciplinary investigation has been launched against expert S.B. upon İmamoğlu's complaint

Murat Ongun, advisor to İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, stated in a social media post, "The Istanbul Regional Expert Witness Board has launched a disciplinary investigation against expert S.B. following a complaint by İBB Mayor Mr. Ekrem İmamoğlu."

The İstanbul Regional Expert Witness Board Presidency, in an official letter sent to the Büyükçekmece 10th Criminal Court of First Instance, requested the immediate submission of case file documents related to an ongoing disciplinary investigation against an expert witness.

As part of the investigation launched based on reports and complaints against expert witness S.B., the board requested the submission of all court expert records, hearing transcripts, expert reports, and relevant interim rulings.

The Regional Board Presidency emphasized that the request is mandatory under Article 14/5 of Law No. 6754 on Expert Witnesses and urged the prompt submission of the relevant documents.

Source: İmamoğlu'nun şikayeti üzerine bilirkişi S.B. hakkında disiplin soruşturması başlatıldı