A family had been destroyed: The results of the food samples came out

The investigation launched by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office continues regarding the deaths of Kadir Muhammet (6) and Masal Böcek (3) and their parents Çiğdem Böcek and Servet Böcek, who were taken to hospital from the hotel where they were staying in Fatih after eating at a restaurant in Beşiktaş on suspicion of food poisoning.

The mussel seller Y.D, lokum seller F.T, kokoreç seller E.E and café operator F.M.O were remanded in custody on the charges brought against them.

TEST RESULTS

The prosecutor’s referral note also included the results of the samples taken from the kokoreç seller and the mussel stall.

The note stated that examinations of the samples taken from the business of the suspect E.E, named G**** K***, and from the mussel stall of the suspect Y.D regarding the products consumed in the incident found them suitable for consumption, but since the deaths occurred about one and a half days after consumption, the samples taken were not exactly the same products used by the family in the incident.

ANALYSIS REPORT NOT YET COMPLETED

The note stated that the analysis reports on the samples taken from the café operated by the suspect F.M.O and from the nut and spice shop of the suspect F.T had not yet been completed and that examinations were ongoing at the Forensic Medicine Institute to determine the exact cause of death.

WHAT HAD HAPPENED? Servet and Çiğdem Böcek and their children Kadir Muhammet and Masal, who arrived in İstanbul from Germany on 9 November and were staying at a hotel in Fatih, were taken to hospital on 12 November with nausea and vomiting and the children could not be saved despite medical intervention. The mother, who was being treated at Taksim Training and Research Hospital, died on 14 November while the father’s treatment was reported to be ongoing. Two tourists staying at the same hotel were also treated in the same hospital for nausea and vomiting. A third person staying in the same room and accompanying the patients was hospitalised for tests due to low heart rate. After an inspection by police teams, the hotel was sealed. In the investigation, the hotel owner H.O, lokum seller F.T, kokoreç seller E.E, baker M.K, mussel seller Y.D, café owner F.M.O, the son of the owner of the pest control company S.K and the pest control worker D.C were detained. While procedures for 8 suspects continued at the Homicide Bureau of the Public Security Branch, this morning 2 hotel staff and the pest control worker were also detained. It was reported that the toxicology report to be issued by the Forensic Medicine Institute and the report by the Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry on the food samples taken from the businesses were expected to be released today. The father, Servet Böcek, whose treatment in hospital was continuing, also died today despite all interventions. It was learned that procedures for 7 suspects were continuing at the police.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Bir aile yok olmuştu: Kokoreç ve midye örneklerinin sonuçları çıktı, published in BirGün newspaper on November 18, 2025.