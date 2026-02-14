A glimpse of Turkey from Boğaziçi

Politics Service

A state of emergency was declared at Bosphorus University, where AKP President Erdoğan was to open a dormitory. The South Campus, where the event was to take place, was closed to students, faculty and staff, while the North Campus was raided by police. The university entrance and surrounding area were also cordoned off with police barricades.

At least two students were detained while protesting against AKP President Erdoğan at the North Campus.

EVERYTHING MUST BE UNDER CONTROL!

From before Erdoğan's visit until the moment he left the university, everything was turned into a controlled scene. All these events are a product of the political Islamist one-man regime's desire to take the country to a certain point.

These “precautions” taken just for the opening of a dormitory became a reflex to avoid confrontation with the public. The regime, which recently called on its party officials to ‘go out to poor neighbourhoods and tell the people about me,’ did not want to face the students, which is also a product of this long-established reflex.

All actors of the palace regime are now aware that they will not be able to generate consent among broad sections of society. The recent increase in repressive policies such as detentions, arrests, bans on protests, and social media investigations are the most significant indicators of this trend, while the measures taken against the public in all public spaces are also a reflection of the regime's vision of a country without a people.

THE SAME PICTURE FROM HATAY TO BOĞAZİÇİ

Moreover, this situation is not limited to what is happening in Boğaziçi. The similarity between the covering of unfinished buildings with banners in Hatay on the third anniversary of the 6 February earthquakes and the refusal to allow students onto the campus in Boğaziçi are events that revolve around the question of how the regime will govern the country in this new period.

Faced with a society it can no longer persuade, the Palace administration, struggling to create a new narrative within the fabric of life, sees reducing the public's visibility as much as possible and neutralising even the slightest reaction against the regime as a means of staying in power.

INTOLERANCE OF SOCIAL PROTEST

From young people whose futures have been stolen, to women whose living spaces are being destroyed, to pensioners condemned to poverty, to workers who cannot earn a living wage, the rising protests are no longer reactions that the regime can withstand.

The palace administration is also aware that all these reactions have turned into a social energy that carries the potential to unite across the country and explode at any moment.

A REGIME WITHOUT A STORY

For this reason, imaginary cities, empty universities, and silent streets are the regime's greatest desire. As public consent diminishes, repression increases proportionally, and the regime begins to lose its legitimacy. With the economic crisis deepening, youth unemployment rising, and social inequality growing, it has become a political necessity for the Palace administration, which is trying to strengthen its stage design, to avoid confrontation with large sections of the public.

∗∗∗

WHAT HAPPENED DURING THE DAY?

• In a letter sent yesterday by the Rectorate of Boğaziçi University to teaching staff, administrative personnel and students, it was announced that all classes at the South Campus would be held online and that staff would work remotely, citing the ‘opening ceremony of the dormitory buildings’ as the reason. The weekly protest held by academics every Friday against the trustee Rector Naci İnci was also cancelled due to the ban on entering the campus.

• Vehicle access to the campus was closed. Students staying at the Theodorus Hall Dormitory on the South Campus were evacuated from the dormitory in the morning. It was learned that the search of the dormitories was carried out by Erdoğan's bodyguards, and students were told not to lock their lockers, and if they did, the locks would be broken.

• The ‘state of emergency’ measures were not limited to the campus. Before the event at 2:30 p.m., which Erdoğan was to attend, bag and body searches were conducted near the campus at the M6 metro exit, Camii Street entrance, and Hisarüstü bus stop.

• The blockade was lifted at the Theodorus Hall Girls' Dormitory in the South Campus, where gold was confiscated, and police began patrolling the corridors.

∗∗∗

THIS BLOCKADE WILL BE DISMANTLED

Students gathered at the North Campus protested against AKP President Erdoğan. Before the statement made by the Boğaziçi Student Initiative, slogans such as ‘YÖK, police, media, this blockade will be lifted’ and ‘The day will come, the wheel will turn, the AKP will answer to the people’ were chanted. The statement was read by student Emir Yücel Bulut. Bulut summarised as follows: "In recent days, the masses of students who found themselves facing the trustee administration in our campus, which has been turned into a police station, are standing up to Erdoğan again at Boğaziçi with the spirit of 19 March! As Boğaziçi students, our struggle for free, scientific and democratic education and a humane life is part of the struggle of millions of people in the country for bread, peace and freedom! We will continue to fight together until the palace regime is overthrown!‘

Meanwhile, at least two students were detained. It was learned that one student was detained during an identity check while leaving the North Campus. It was alleged that the student was detained because of a banner reading ’Fight against the fascist dictatorship regime."

∗∗∗

ERDOĞAN AGAINST PRESSURE

While the palace regime declared a de facto state of emergency outside the university, AKP President Erdoğan, speaking at the opening ceremony, targeted democratic processes at the university. Claiming that they were confronted by a repressive mentality that viewed universities not as free centres of science but as ‘battlefields of ideologies,’ Erdoğan also praised the period of trusteeship. He said universities should embrace the ‘business world’.

∗∗∗

DE FACTO STATE OF EMERGENCY

Irem Ş., a final-year student in the Molecular Biology and Genetics department who protested the measures on campus, argued that the measures were intended to intimidate. Another student said, ‘We've been accustomed to similar practices for years, but I didn't expect this. I thought it would only happen at the school entrance. When I came to school in the morning, I was searched on the pavement. The whole area is full of riot police.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Boğaziçi’nden bir Türkiye manzarası, published in BirGün newspaper on February 14, 2026.