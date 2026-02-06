A life stuck on 6 February for three years: None of our wounds have healed over

The streets I pass through every day… It is the earthquake anniversary. As commemorations, marches and demands for justice continue in Hatay in the third year after the great disaster, the city looks like a building site.

When Yaşar Kemal describes the destruction of a country he says “stone and soil have a memory”. People go but the pain stays. In Hatay in the third year after the earthquake this is what you feel: a pain that will not go and a destruction that will not end.

Walking in Antakya today you are moving not only among collapsed buildings but through half-finished lives. There are more construction machines than people. Streets left in a sea of mud.

In the container settlements on the outskirts there is uncertainty and poverty. The Housing Development Administration of Turkey (TOKİ) projects built on the mountain slopes are a knot of problems. No solution and no one to answer to.

Religious congregations that saw the earthquake as an opportunity have practically laid siege to the city. With government backing they are trying to take over everywhere. Antakya, with its many identities and faiths, longs for its old days.

The tradespeople of the Shoemakers’ Bazaar and the Jewellers’ Bazaar set up in Köprübaşı and the 100th Year Bazaar a little further on are, as the saying goes, bleeding. On landmark streets such as Atatürk Avenue, Fatih Avenue and Kemalpaşa it is not people but construction machines that pace up and down.

The AKP’s claim that “Old Antakya will be rebuilt” has turned into a big lie over the past three years. What life has put in front of us is not old Antakya but a TOKİ town.

Even in TOKİ, which claimed it would raise a city back up but could not build more than concrete blocks, the situation is tragic: across the whole earthquake zone work has started on 455,000 of the 680,000 homes promised. But only 201,000 homes have been handed over or have reached the handover stage.

Sevsen Çiçek, who has entitlement in TOKİ, says: “Last January our name came up for the homes in Defne Orhanlı. Thirteen months have passed. The keys have not been handed over. No one calls, no one gives information. We are waiting in uncertainty. There was rent support: 7,000. Now that our name has come up in the draw, that is gone too” she says.

In Antakya, which has become a building-site city, students try to reach school through the mud. In some schools classes are still held in containers. Some schools have been merged and moved to double-shift education.

66 DAYS OF POWER CUTS IN ONE YEAR

In the past year, according to official data from the Toroslar Electricity distribution company, Hatay had over 2,000 hours of power cuts. 1,600 of those hours were in Antakya city centre alone. So for at least 66 days of the year there was no electricity in the city centre.

HATAY IN 10 HEADINGS

1- Housing and Shelter Crisis

In the earthquake thousands of buildings collapsed or were heavily damaged. Containers set up as a temporary solution were turned into something permanent. Thousands of people are still living in container settlements. Their health and social lives are at risk.

According to end-2023 data from the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, the 11 provinces needed close to 680,000 new homes. The ministry says 455,000 homes have been delivered.

Hatay was said to need around 254,195 homes. For Hatay there are 150,000 homes and workplaces whose preparations are complete or have just started.

2- 3 Months of Darkness

The urban infrastructure system was wrecked by the earthquake; water networks broke, sewerage systems became unusable and the electricity infrastructure suffered constant cuts. In one year the city saw around 2,500 hours of power cuts. That is more than three months.

In accommodation areas water and sewerage problems led to illness. Respiratory and skin diseases are common.

3- Problem Accessing Healthcare

Hatay’s health infrastructure was badly damaged in the earthquake; many hospitals and family health centres were destroyed. The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) and the Health and Social Service Workers Union (SES) produced a report on the first anniversary of the earthquake.

Lack of infrastructure made daily life harder especially in container and tent settlements and increased the risk of infectious disease.

In the earthquake zone, 11 hospitals collapsed completely and another 10 were heavily damaged.

In this process hundreds of health workers were lost in total.

In Hatay, state hospitals and training and research hospitals were flattened. Bed capacity, which was 2,000 before the earthquake, has reached 1,000 beds after three years.

56 family health centres were destroyed and only two were rebuilt.

People in Hatay still go to hospitals and centres in neighbouring provinces for healthcare, especially in Adana, Mersin and Gaziantep.

4- Psychological Trauma and Mental Health Crisis

The trauma, loss and uncertainty caused by the earthquake, and perhaps the continuing poor living conditions, are triggering mental health problems.

In the earthquake zone the rate of PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) has remained very high.

In Hatay the rate of substance addiction among children doubled.

The report noted that there were 187 suicide attempts between November 2023 and 2024.

5- Major Disruption in Education and School Dropouts

With schools damaged and families moving away there was a sharp drop in student numbers; many children were cut off from education.

During the 2023–2024 school year Hatay saw big falls in student numbers in pre-school, primary school, lower secondary school and upper secondary school.

Pre-school: 7,449

Primary school: 1,855

Lower secondary school: 18,356

Upper secondary school: 28,588

High dropout rates are increasing child labour as well as inequality in education.

6- Economic Collapse and Unemployment

Hatay’s economic structure was damaged by the earthquake; small businesses could no longer work, the production chain in agricultural Hatay broke and unemployment rose.

Reports showed a slowdown in economic output and a contraction in commercial activity across the population. Even night-time electricity data showed serious falls in trading and production activity.

Tradespeople struggling with infrastructure problems in prefabricated bazaars were pushed to the point of collapse.

The force majeure status was not extended. Small businesses’ debts multiplied; payment difficulties are bringing hard days.

Tradespeople are grappling with problems in container shops.

7- Migration and Demographic Fragmentation

There was heavy out-migration from Hatay’s centre and districts. This caused families to split, the young population to shrink and the social fabric to wear down.

After the earthquake around 3.3 million people moved across Turkey; a significant part of Hatay’s population also went to another city.

Migration led to the labour market shrinking, family support mechanisms weakening and social cohesion problems.

8- Uncertainty over Property, Deeds and Reconstruction Planning

Uncertainty continued over rebuilding collapsed buildings, the state of title deed records and new settlement plans; entitlement processes continued.

In some villages people learned that their land had been transferred to TOKİ without them knowing; this led to objections.

9- Damage to Cultural and Religious Identity: Congregationalism and Sectarianism

In the first days of the disaster religious congregations and orders filled the vacuum left by the state in Hatay. Hatay, a city open to different religions and cultures with many identities and faiths, saw these groups carry out propaganda work through course centres they set up in container settlements and tents and through mutual-aid networks. Women and children in particular were targeted in these activities.

Only the Habibi Neccar Mosque was restored in the city. Churches, synagogues and museums were damaged or destroyed and reconstruction has not begun.

10- Governance and Democratic Participation

In rebuilding the city the Palace is the only voice. No step was taken on rebuilding plans and transparency. City plans were kept from the public. Neighbourhood-based on-site rebuilding was delayed. Mass housing was built far from pre-earthquake living areas in areas on mountain slopes where farming is done, in places that were villages turned into neighbourhood status. Transport and links between rural areas and the centre remained disconnected.

Daily life has not restarted on the avenue where Erdoğan and Bahçeli held their rally.

IF WE HAD LOST HOPE WE COULD NOT HAVE COME OUT OF THE RUBBLE

After the earthquake the people of the city tried to do something in response to the destruction. Businessman Ayhan Kara, owner of HAS Travel, created an office using 5,000 pieces he collected from 500 houses destroyed in Antakya. I meet him in his office and we talk about where things have got to. One of his first lines was “If we had lost hope we could not have come out of that rubble. Antakya is flourishing with our hope and our effort”.

Together with the Solidarity Volunteers we did a lot with him in İskenderun, Antakya, Defne and Samandağ. The industrial water purification units we installed at the mosque in Narlıca and at the Şeyh Yusuf shrine in Harbiye still provide cleaner water than Hatay Metropolitan Municipality in nearly 25 neighbourhoods. Ayhan Kara’s logistical support never fell short. His coaches carried solidarity supplies; earthquake survivors and volunteers who came for solidarity got free or discounted tickets…

Through international contacts, he took responsibility for the coordination and organisation of the bicycles we distributed to more than 1,500 students and young people to support their psychological development through sport, together with the Solidarity Volunteers Association, the Education and Science Workers Union (Eğitim Sen) Hatay Branch and the Ayhan Kara Foundation.

Journalist Serbay Mansuroğlu, who lived through the 6 February earthquake, met businessman Kara in his office which has turned into a museum.

IT DOES NOT HAPPEN WITH CONSTRUCTION ALONE

I ask “Where are we in the third year, Mr Ayhan?” He starts: “There is an effort to build housing and build-up. The Mayor and the Governor are on the ground but what is being done is not enough. More public power is needed.”

He stresses “It does not work with construction alone” and adds: “After the earthquake, as Hatay is rebuilt, we always stressed that the city’s spirit along with its multi-identity, multi-faith character must be protected.”

I leave the floor to Kara:

• The earthquake happened but aftershocks have continued up to today. There are still people living in containers today; we all know this, we all see it. The scale of the earthquake was extremely large. 11 provinces were affected but it must be said clearly that Hatay was affected as much as the other ten provinces combined. What happened here is not only destruction; it is, in the full sense, a catastrophe, a great severity.

• If you asked in any city in Turkey “What is Hatay’s situation?” most people would think the traces of the earthquake have been erased, that life has returned to normal and that everything is back on track. Yet those who come to Hatay say “We did not expect this”. An impression was created as if reconstruction was finished, the wheels were turning and everything was working; the reality is not like that.

• In the meetings we held right after the earthquake we said this: in the second year certain stages are reached, in the fifth year you arrive at another point and in the tenth and twentieth years maybe a completely different city finally emerges. Our real issue was this: as the city was rebuilt, not only buildings but Hatay’s spirit also had to be raised up.

• Hatay is a hard city to govern. It has fifteen districts and these districts are quite far from each other. Even so we never lost hope. If we had lost it we would have remained under the rubble in the first days of the earthquake. The people of Antakya are looking after the spirit of Antakya. All of Turkey has stood by here.

• Today the Mayor and the Governor are on the ground… But we all know, including them, that this is not enough. Resources are not enough, the budget is not enough… There is a need for more public power.

If three years have passed and transformation still has not happened, we have to question that too.

• We should see this not as an opportunity but as a forced chance. The earthquake gives us the chance to rebuild our cities in a modern way that is more resilient and people-centred with green spaces and social facilities. Samandağ in particular has extraordinary potential. I claim this: with its coast, nature and culture there is no other district with this kind of potential. As long as it is run by the right hands with the right planning and citizens are demanding while taking part in decision-making.

• Standing up for Antakya is a duty. You do not need a seat or an election certificate for that.

REMINDER: 14 MILLION PEOPLE AFFECTED

Date: 6 February 2023

Time: 04:17

Epicentre and magnitude: Pazarcık / 7.8

(9 hours later) Elbistan / 7.6

Number of cities affected: 11

Deaths: 53,537

Deaths in Syria: 8,476

Injured: 107,000

Number of people affected: 14 million

Number of homes destroyed: 518,000

Number who migrated: 5 million

PROMISES WERE LEFT HANGING

The situation in the other ten cities hit by the earthquake is no different from Hatay. Many problems, from housing to infrastructure gaps, from disruption in education to inadequacy in healthcare, could not be solved in a lasting way. While official statements emphasised “rebuilding”, on the ground millions of citizens continued to live in containers, temporary structures and uncertainty. In some cities the situation is as follows:

• Adıyaman: Despite being one of the provinces with the highest death toll, it was pushed into the background in reconstruction. Education and healthcare were run in non-permanent structures. Education continued in double-shift schooling and temporary buildings. A significant part of the city’s population was forced to migrate. Also, a large part of the people in the region could not move from containers into homes. It was learned that 32,470 people are still living in the city’s 24 container settlements. The city did not receive investment; with the end of the force majeure period, workers’ earnings were also undermined and they were pushed into debt.

• Kahramanmaraş: In the city that was the earthquake’s epicentre, hospitals collapsed and the health system fell apart. Despite new buildings that had passed inspections by the Environment Ministry collapsing, most of those responsible were not brought before the courts. Not enough measures were taken against the danger of asbestos and rubble; the public health risk was ignored. Infrastructure problems were not resolved either. In this process workers were also wronged. Workers assigned to infrastructure renewal could not collect what they were owed from subcontractors.

• Gaziantep: Although it was said that 95% of earthquake housing in Gaziantep had been completed, people still could not move into safe homes. Industrial production was restarted in the city but workers were left with the housing crisis. Rent prices rose uncontrollably. The housing crisis deepened in districts where low-income people live, especially Nurdağı and İslahiye.

• Malatya: In Malatya, commercial areas as well as housing were destroyed. Tradespeople and producers were not supported and economic recovery could not be achieved. While TOKİ housing moved forward, city centres turned into ghost areas. Lawsuits filed by citizens against some homes being built on a riverbed or on ground that is not solid also came to nothing. One example of this happened in Doğanşehir district. In the lawsuit opened over the site selection for homes in Kurucaova village, the court removed the local people’s right to sue by saying “the area belongs to the Treasury”.

Meanwhile in Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Osmaniye, Kilis and Elazığ, where buildings also collapsed in the earthquake, the process was run with uncertainties. The destruction was made more invisible by calling it “limited”. In provinces where hundreds of buildings collapsed, thousands of people were left homeless. Citizens who continued to live in containers were pushed into the background because attention shifted to neighbouring provinces.

ORGANISING THAT SAVES LIVES IN A DISASTER

Orhan Yeniocak, Hatay provincial representative of Neighbourhood Disaster Volunteers (MAG), said “In the earthquake we waited three days for help. We learned through bitter experience that the first to run to a neighbour will be a neighbour.” Saying that rescue work in Hatay started on the third day, Yeniocak said “The most important rescue is the process of pulling people out of the rubble in the first 72 hours. We learned this with loss and bitter experience. We met Neighbourhood Disaster Volunteers through this process. Now we are 60 people who have taken this training” he said. When we asked “What are these ‘Neighbourhood Disaster Volunteers’?” provincial representative Orhan Yeniocak said:

In the first 72 hours of a disaster, the most effective response is carried out with the knowledge and organisation of the people living in that neighbourhood. In countries like ours expert teams cannot reach everywhere; those who know the neighbourhood best are the people who live there.

Neighbourhood Disaster Volunteers aim to equip volunteers living in the neighbourhood with basic disaster knowledge, with this approach.

Volunteers are trained so they can carry out critical first responses such as light search and rescue, first aid, firefighting, creating safe areas, gathering information and guiding people.

One of MAG’s most distinctive aspects is that it is based on neighbourhood knowledge. Information such as who lives in which building, who needs help, which streets are narrow and where there is open space is put together by working collectively before a disaster. In this way, coordination is provided instead of chaos during a disaster. With this aspect, MAG strengthens neighbourhood solidarity not only during a disaster but also in pre-disaster preparation and post-disaster recovery.

The Neighbourhood Disaster Volunteers model emerged in Turkey after the 1999 Marmara Earthquake and over time has been implemented in many cities. One of its most important principles is that it is a public and pluralist structure.

We call on our fellow citizens in Hatay and our friends to prepare for disasters together, to heal our wounds and to grow Neighbourhood Disaster Volunteers so we do not experience similar pain in the future.

WHAT ARE COMMUNITY-CENTRED DISASTER COMMITTEES?

A similar system to the one run by Neighbourhood Disaster Volunteers also exists in Japan. In Japan, in local disaster planning, the structure called “community-centred committees” describes a system where the state is not the “sole saviour” and residents are directly part of disaster management. These are “local structures set up at neighbourhood or district level, made up of volunteers and working with local government in pre-disaster preparation, response during a disaster and post-disaster recovery.” In other words, the “organised neighbourhood that makes the first response” model.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Üç yıldır 6 Şubat’a takılı hayat: Hiçbir yaramız kabuk bağlayamadı, published in BirGün newspaper on February 6, 2026.