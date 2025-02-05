A new attack every day, but the chains won’t hold

Attempting to intimidate society with the judiciary as a weapon, the government continues to target independent media. The prosecutor's office has asked the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) to identify media outlets that have "portrayed Gezi as legal since 2013"—a move that has sparked strong reactions. The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office sent a letter to RTÜK, stating that some media outlets have been making propaganda in support of the Gezi Park protests since May 27, 2013, thereby causing widespread social unrest.

Meanwhile, RTÜK responded to its member İlhan Taşçı’s statement that “RTÜK’s records only go back one year.” In a counterstatement, RTÜK claimed it has archives of broadcasts and headlines dating back 12 years on grounds of “terrorism.”

The government's pressure on different segments of society continues at full speed. From artists to politicians, from citizens speaking in street interviews to mayors, everyone has become a target. The Palace regime, fearing that the growing discontent among the people could spark a new wave of rebellion, is attempting to silence every dissenting voice amid its governance crisis. Even the events of the last 48 hours illustrate the regime’s latest moves:

An indictment was prepared against 21 defendants, including CHP Mayor of Kartal, Gökhan Yüksel, for “abuse of office” due to irregular leasing of 44 immovable properties belonging to the municipality. The indictment demands jail sentences from 10 months to 3 years and 6 months for Yüksel and 19 other suspects.

A woman named N.K., who was arrested for allegedly insulting AKP President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a street interview, was released after 8 days. CHP Istanbul Provincial Chairman Özgür Çelik announced the news of the release on his social media account. Çelik said, "We promise to our elders; early election ballot box will come, we will get rid of this tyrannical order all together.



Actress Melisa Sözen's statement was taken within the scope of the investigation launched against her for “making terrorist organisation propaganda”. The case was opened because Sözen wore a YPG uniform in a 2016 French TV series. Upon the instruction of the prosecutor's office, security forces took the statement of Sözen, who came to Turkey from abroad, on the charge of “making propaganda for a terrorist organisation”. In 2016, Sözen played a woman who was a member of the terrorist organisation YPG in the third season of the French TV series “Le Bureau des Legends”.



