A package of measures to suppress the opposition

Mustafa BİLDİRCİN

The AKP's 10th Judicial Package, consisting of 30 articles, has been submitted to the Presidency of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM). Abdullah Güler, the AKP's Group Chairman in the TBMM, shared the details of the proposal with the public. The proposal, which had sparked great public expectation and included a reduction in sentences for those imprisoned for crimes committed before 31 July 2023, did not include the ‘COVID regulation.’

Some of the regulations in the judicial package, which AKP member Güler described as ‘regulations impacting human life,’ drew criticism from the opposition. The regulation proposing changes to the enforcement of ‘non-imprisonable crimes,’ which was introduced to increase the severity and effectiveness of penalties, drew the most criticism.

SICK AND DISABLED

Under the regulation submitted to TBMM Presidency, those who are unable to live alone in prison due to illness or disability will be able to serve their sentences at home with a decision by the Forensic Medicine. Those sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment will not be eligible for this opportunity.

Once the proposal becomes law, the penalty for firing a gun in a residential area will be increased to five years. Those who fire blank guns will also be included in the scope of the crime. The proposal also changes the one-year home sentence period for female, child, and prisoners over the age of 65 to three years. Prisoners over the age of 70 will be able to serve four years, those over 75 will be able to serve five years, and those over 80 will be able to serve six years of their sentences at home.

Supervised probation provisions will also be updated. In order to benefit from one year of supervised probation, convicts will have to serve one-tenth of their sentence in prison. Under the new regulations, those who commit crimes defined as ‘non-custodial offences’ and receive prison sentences of less than two years will also be sent to prison. Under the provision included in the proposal, those convicted of crimes carrying sentences of less than two years will have to serve at least five days in prison.

On the other hand, those who intentionally commit the same crime a second time will be released after serving three-quarters of their sentence, rather than the entire sentence, if they are considered to be of good conduct. 19,800 people will benefit from this regulation.

The Judicial Package will also amend Article 2 of Law No. 5651 on the Regulation of Publications Made on the Internet and the Fight Against Crimes Committed Through Such Publications. Under the new regulation, the Information and Communications Technologies Authority (BTK) will be able to impose access restrictions without a court order in cases where the violation is immediately apparent.

REACTION FROM THE OPPOSITION

The opposition reacted to the proposal. DEM Party Deputy Group Chairman Sezai Temelli stated that the AKP had expressed its concern about the perception of impunity in society and its hesitation regarding FETÖ convicts in relation to the regulation, saying:

“We wish it had been a mountain giving birth to a mouse, at least then there would be a mouse... At least a glimmer of hope to start with... But there is nothing like that. It seems that the government is unable to take any steps because it sees these things as risks.” CHP Deputy Group Chairman Murat Emir noted that the proposal contained extremely objectionable regulations. Emir, who emphasised that the AKP had not contacted the CHP during the process, said: “As the CHP, we were in favour of a regulation that would not upset people's sensibilities and would resolve the overcrowding problem in prisons. They are pursuing other agendas and want to rush things. They want to put pressure on the opposition.”

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Muhalefete baskı paketi, published in BirGün newspaper on May 30, 2025.