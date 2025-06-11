A regular in the league of worker-unfriendly countries: Workers‘ rights under threat in Turkey

Labour Service

The human rights violations faced by the working class in Turkey and around the world, along with the life-threatening dangers they are exposed to, have once again come to light in the ITUC Global Rights Index Report.

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) has published its 2025 Global Rights Index report. Turkey once again ranked among the countries where workers' rights are not guaranteed and are deteriorating. The report was discussed at an event held yesterday at the United Nations Office in Geneva as part of the International Labour Organisation conference in Switzerland. DİSK General President Arzu Çerkezoğlu and Deputy General President Özkan Atar also delivered speeches at the meeting. The speeches addressed Turkey's deteriorating situation in terms of workers' rights.

The index identified serious violations of all fundamental rights, including the right to strike, organise, collective bargaining and freedom of expression. The report stated that “a coup against democracy is taking place.” The report, which devoted considerable space to Turkey, noted that only seven countries were in the “1” category, the highest rating. It was emphasised that the situation in Europe has also deteriorated significantly over the past four years.

According to the report, the ten worst countries for workers are Bangladesh, Belarus, Ecuador, Egypt, Eswatini, Myanmar, Nigeria, the Philippines, Tunisia and Turkey. In these countries, forming a union, negotiating a collective agreement or going on strike is either effectively banned or carries a life-threatening risk. In some countries, trade unionists are being killed, while in others they are being tried as ‘terrorists.’

The systematic pressure on workers' and trade union rights in Turkey, the direct intervention of the AKP government and the organised hostility of employers towards trade unions were discussed in detail. The ITUC clearly demonstrated that the government has broken union organisation through data manipulation. In particular, the 1% threshold required to obtain collective bargaining authority has been made impossible to overcome by deleting members from the system.

Members of DİSK/Dev Sağlık-İş were removed from the Ministry of Health's records. As a result, the union, which remained at 0.99%, was rendered unable to negotiate collective agreements. Among those whose names were deleted was Arzu Çerkezoğlu, President of DİSK.

According to the ITUC report, in Turkey, “The right to strike is disregarded, and police intervention has become routine. The right to collective bargaining is effectively blocked.

Union rights are arbitrarily denied. Union members are systematically detained and arrested. Freedom of expression and assembly are disregarded. Public institutions are directly hostile to unions.”

The report emphasises that the working class and the union movement in Turkey continue to resist despite increasing pressure each year, and stresses the urgent need for international solidarity. The ITUC's call for the strengthening and safeguarding of workers' rights is clear: “Trade unions are the fundamental force of democracy. We must unite against oppression around the world.”

∗∗∗

Some of the violations that make Turkey a permanent member of the “anti-worker countries league” are as follows:

• In 2024, 6,750 HAK-İŞ union members were dismissed from their jobs.

• Over 30,000 workers from various unions were forced to resign from their unions.

• The authority of DİSK/Dev Sağlık-İş, which represents 10,000 healthcare workers, was revoked after membership records were deleted from the system.

• Investigations were launched against the leaders of DİSK, KESK, and other confederations based on allegations dating back 15 years.

• Nearly 240 people who attempted to march to Taksim on 1 May 2024 were detained, and police intervened against those participating in the 1 May celebrations using plastic bullets and pepper spray.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled İşçi düşmanı ülkeler liginin gediklisi: Ülkede işçi hakları tehdit altında, published in BirGün newspaper on June 11, 2025.