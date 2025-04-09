A reverse Kissinger

Nazlı Koca, Reseacher

Emerging from the Second World War with a vast army spread across the globe, the United States established a range of strategic roadmaps throughout the Cold War with the Soviet Union until the 1990s; designed both to shape the world order to its liking and to maintain its military and economic dominance. Among these, it was Henry Kissinger’s strategy that left the deepest mark on US foreign policy.

Henry Kissinger served as National Security Advisor and then Secretary of State under Presidents Richard Nixon (1969–74) and Gerald Ford (1974–77). An unrelenting “realist” Kissinger always prioritised power and interests over “moral idealism.” This is why many analyses of Trump’s foreign policy frequently reference the Kissinger era.

In the 1970s, at the heart of the Cold War, Kissinger chose a path of balancing the two powers the US saw as its main adversaries: the Soviet Union and China. This balancing act relied on the ideological and border disputes between China and the Soviets, which Kissinger saw as an opportunity for the US. As part of this strategy, Kissinger advocated for a rapprochement with China, leading to President Nixon’s visit to Beijing in 1972. The aim was to draw China away from the Soviets and to isolate the USSR in the Asia-Pacific region.

This was quickly followed by a “détente” period with the Soviet Union, the main goal of which was to establish a controlled environment of competition within the Cold War, in which the Soviets could be worn down economically over time. Of course, Kissinger’s move, made in the very midst of the Cold War, was one firmly rooted in strategic self-interest.

TRUMP’S STRATEGY

In his second term in the White House, the Trump administration is responding to the emerging new global geopolitical order with what Vijay Prashad, in his article “Donald Trump’s Reverse Kissinger Strategy”, calls a “Reverse Kissinger Policy.” In fact, the shift in US foreign policy to centre on a rising China in Asia dates back to Obama’s presidency. During Obama’s first term, the “Asia Pivot” policy was announced, aiming to redirect the US’s global focus toward the Asia-Pacific region.

To enable this shift, the US sought to resolve ongoing conflicts in the militarily overstretched Middle East through diplomatic means. The nuclear negotiations with Iran, the military withdrawal from Iraq starting in 2011, and the political efforts in Afghanistan were all key examples of Obama-era initiatives aimed at reducing the US presence in the region and pivoting toward Asia.

Although the Arab uprisings beginning in 2010 led to an increase in the US’s military presence in the Middle East, the Asia Pivot strategy was the first to frame US foreign policy from a China-centred perspective.

In countries like the US, it is possible to speak of a certain continuity in foreign policy, even when presidents change. Excluding Trump’s first term, the Biden administration also maintained a China- and Asia-focused foreign policy. Like Trump, Biden viewed China as the US’s most significant strategic rival and pursued a coordinated anti-China strategy with NATO, the EU, and Asian allies, seeking to strengthen alliances.

However, the key difference that distinguished Biden from his predecessor Trump was his ideological framing of the rivalry with China. Similar to Cold War-era rhetoric against the Soviet Union, Biden portrayed China as an ideological threat, often contrasting “authoritarian regimes like China” with “democratic regimes like the US.”

What sets Trump’s foreign policy apart from Biden’s is precisely the absence of such ideological discourse. Trump, referencing Kissinger’s Cold War strategy of using China against the USSR, now follows a reverse approach: using Russia against China.

WEARING KISSINGER’S COAT

Just like Kissinger’s power-driven policy in the 1970s, the Trump administration is pursuing a China strategy centred on national interest. Within this framework, one of the main objectives is to reach an understanding with Russia especially regarding Ukraine and to ensure Russia remains neutral in the face of China. According to the US strategy, a harsh economic war against China, consisting of tariffs and technology embargoes, is being prioritised.

In Trump’s vision of global threats, Russia is positioned as a secondary threat, while China has become the primary one. This shift is significant as it reflects changing global priorities in US foreign policy. The new tariffs Trump announced on 2 April further confirm this “Reverse Kissinger” approach. The criticism lies in the fact that countries like China, the EU, Japan, Vietnam, and Canada are all subjected to new tariffs yet no such measures are applied to Russia.

The Heritage Foundation, considered the blueprint of Trump’s foreign policy with its emphasis on power and national interest, published a key article in August 2024 titled “A Strategy to Defend America’s Interests in a More Dangerous World.” This piece outlines three new strategic priorities for the US: deterring a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, defending US soil, and persuading allies to take responsibility for their own security.

Discussions around the US potentially annexing Greenland are also grounded in these shifting geopolitical and military priorities. Analyst Hamid Javadi points out that Greenland and the Arctic Island lie on the shortest route between Europe and North America, giving them strategic value in the context of ballistic missile systems. The US already maintains a military presence in Greenland through the Pituffik Space Base, which supports NATO’s missile warning and space surveillance operations. This base was also used during the Cold War against the Soviets.

Trump’s interest in expanding military infrastructure on the island is therefore no coincidence. Plans reportedly include installing radar systems to monitor the waters between Greenland, Iceland, and Great Britain a region frequently traversed by Russia.

Another crucial reason for this interest in Greenland is the emergence of natural resources as a result of global warming. According to Hamid Javadi, a White House official stated that the rare earth elements revealed by melting glaciers could support the US economy for an entire generation. From the US perspective, controlling Greenland would significantly reduce dependence on China for these valuable materials.

In a time when arms races are accelerating and questions are being raised about whether the world is heading toward a third world war, Trump’s attempt to flip Kissinger’s playbook and forge a new strategy could itself become the cause of a new war. Only time will tell.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Tersten Kissinger, published in BirGün newspaper on April 9, 2025.