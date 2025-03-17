A signing event for the controversial book

Mustafa Bildircin

President of Religious Affairs Ali Erbaş attended the 42nd Turkish Book and Culture Fair held in the atrium of Ankara Hacı Bayram Veli Mosque organised by the Presidency of Religious Affairs and the Religious Foundation of Turkey. It was stated that President Erbaş signed his books after his speech. Members of the Ankara Scout Club, which includes students from the Necip Fazıl Kısakürek Religious Youth Centre affiliated to the Altındağ Mufti's Office, were also present at the fair.

Following Erbaş's speech, he went to sign his books, and a person whose name was publicly known after the child abuse scandal at a Quran course in Palandöken, Erzurum, also appeared in the photoshoot.

THE CONTROVERSIAL MUFTI IN THE PICTURE

President of Religious Affairs Ali Erbaş signed his book titled ‘Ramadan Diaries’ for children and was accompanied by Abdulhalim Acar, who had been suspended due to the abuse of children in a Quran course but was later promoted and assigned as the Mufti of Altındağ.

STUDENTS ARE TARGETED

The phrases in the book signed by Erbaş for children also drew attention. In the book titled ‘Ramadan Diaries’ by Ali Erbaş, university campuses are compared to bedrooms, and it is stated that ‘Some acts that would only be found in bedrooms are performed on university campuses’. In the book, Erbaş shared the hadith stating that a person who does not act upon the immoral invitation of a beautiful and highly placed woman and not reject by saying ‘I fear Allah’ is ‘the fifth of the seven classes of people’. Erbaş urged Muslims to stay away from adultery and said that it is not acted appropriately in the streets, university campuses and high school environments.

Some of the situations and acts that would only be seen in bedrooms are performed on the streets, on university campuses and even in the neighbourhoods of high schools by the children of our people who are proud of being Muslims. This should make us think, it should keep us up until the morning, and it should lead us to ask the questions ‘Where have we done wrong, what are the things that take our children so far away from the Qur'an and the Prophet's morality’ and to reconsider.’

AWARD-WINNING MUFTI

Abdulhalim Acar, who appeared in the same photo frame with Ali Erbaş on the signing day, draws attention to his professional career. Acar, who was suspended after the scandal in the Quran course was revealed, was appointed as Ankara Provincial Deputy Mufti on 15 March 2022 and as of 2 September 2024, he has been serving as District Mufti in Altındağ, one of the largest districts of Ankara.

Note: This article is translated from the original Turkish version titled Tartışmalı kitaba imza günü, published in BirGün newspaper on March 17, 2025.