A thousand tractors made a convoy in Yozgat, people filled the square

CHP organised a rally in Yozgat with the participation of Chairman Özgür Özel today. While thousands of people filled the square, farmers formed a convoy with about a thousand tractors.

Before the rally, Yozgat farmers gathered with their tractors to welcome CHP Chairman Özgür Özel.

CHP Chairman Özgür Özel met with the farmers forming a convoy. Özel came to the rally area with tractors together with the farmers.

EKREM İMAMOĞLU'S MESSAGE

At the rally in Yozgat, the message of Ekrem İmamoğlu, the arrested Presidential Candidate of CHP, was read.

In his message, Imamoğlu said, ‘For a month, we have been in a great struggle together. All over Anatolia, millions of our citizens are warning the government and inviting it to the right path. The rich and the poor, the right-wing, the left-wing, the centrist, all want the same thing from the government: 'Listen to the people, respect the people. Do not go beyond democracy, do not undermine trust in the state and the law.' This is the demand of the nation, and it has no more tolerance. The nation did not reach this point in a day. Due to the wrong and malicious economic policies of the government, the state of low-income people has been miserable for years, but the government did not care at all. The tractors of Yozgat have been sowing problems and reaping debt for years, but the government did not care at all, "he said.

‘Our nation was patiently waiting for the ballot box to come in front of them despite all the troubles they were experiencing,’ said Imamoğlu and said the following: ‘But the government destroyed trust in the state and the law in only a few hours on 19 March. In a few hours, the government struck a great blow to democracy and the will of the nation. In the evening, they had my 30-year diploma cancelled by an unauthorised board, and in the morning, they detained and arrested me and my friends. They thought that they would secure the next election by throwing me in prison with a completely politically motivated case prepared with false statements of confidential witnesses without proof or evidence. Those who did not dare to compete with me in front of the nation, took shelter behind the judiciary and tried to act as lying wrestlers. At the end of their quarter-century in power, they calculated that ‘no one would raise their voice’ because they no longer valued or respected the nation. But the nation stood up and spoilt all their calculations. Our nation showed that protecting democracy and justice is a non-partisan, national issue.’

Emphasising early elections, Imamoğlu said, ‘The conditions in our country are very difficult, very critical, but the solution is just as simple. The nation's arbitration is the cure for every problem. The ballot box comes, what the nation says happens, everyone gets they deserve, and we open a brand new, clean page as a nation. If the government decides to hold early elections today, tomorrow the deterioration in the economy will begin to stop and social unrest will decrease. Every government that comes to power with the will of the nation after a free and fair election is a great gain for Turkey. Every government that hides from the arbitration of the nation is a great loss and destruction for Turkey. Therefore, I invite all our citizens who voted for the AKP and MHP to support the demand for early elections. The nation is strong, and it will make the final decision."

Lastly, Imamoğlu said the following: 'We will continue our struggle for democracy and justice until the end with the power we receive from the nation. We will never give up following in the footsteps of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who said “Sovereignty belongs to the people unconditionally”. Throughout history, we will succeed again, just as we have succeeded by uniting under the most difficult conditions. We will succeed all together. We will succeed with the power of 86 million, with the brotherhood of 86 million. Together we will establish the power of justice. We will ensure justice in production and consumption. We will ensure justice in income and taxation. We will ensure justice in education and health. We will ensure justice on the street and in court. Because justice is the greatest blessing, the greatest virtue. Justice is the greatest power, the greatest wealth. Justice will come; everything will be beautiful. May our path be bright."

FARMER CEYLAN: WE WILL DESTROY THIS REGIME

Abdullah Ceylan, a farmer from Yozgat, spoke to the citizens at the rally.

‘I am speaking to you as a farmer who started the rally, who is an inspiration for farmers, who claims his rights, who stands up for his rights,’ said Ceylan and added, ‘We want justice. As farmers, we will not allow corruption, lawlessness and injustice. I would like to thank Ekrem İmamoğlu, the Presidential Candidate of CHP and the Presidential Candidate of CHP. We will not leave him in jail, we will save him. We have a promise; we will come to power. I was interviewed as a farmer. They fined me 1 million liras. If you don't charge 100 million liras, you are dishonoured," he said.

Ceylan said the following: 'I speak to the farmers who do not demand their rights, who do not pursue the value of their goods. As long as this regime continues like this, we will not be able to get rid of hunger, poverty and incompetence. We will destroy this regime; we will, we will. I recommend this: A person who governs the state cannot govern the state with radishes and turnips. It is governed with justice and law. We'll question them when the time comes. I'm a farmer, farmer. I'm a farmer who works for the people, for the nation. I promise you it will be very beautiful, it will be very beautiful, it will be very beautiful. It will be good for the nation, for the homeland. This regime will come to an end.’

ÖZGÜR ÖZEL REACTS TO ERDOĞAN

CHP Chairman Özgür Özel said at the rally, ‘Because Yozgat voted for them, they thought Yozgat was a piece of cake. They do not know that now Yozgat has woken up, this nation has woken up. Yozgat did not shut up against oppression, and today we could not fit in this square.’

‘Those who should send support to the farmers because the farmers of Yozgat, who raised the whole of Turkey, who made the whole of Turkey stand up, who announced it in 81 provinces when they pressed their horns, who were the subject of the world press, because they set out on the road, because they reacted, first put the gendarmerie in front of them,’ said Özel, ’They put the gendarmerie soldiers, the sons of the nation, against the farmers of the nation. Then, those who were supposed to protect and support the farmers mailed fine notices to the farmers because those tractors were supposedly jeopardising traffic safety.’

Özel said the following: 'When each of us saw this, our hearts broke. When each of us saw this, we said, ‘They did not deserve this, we want to take responsibility for this.’ I called my provincial chairman, Abdullah President. I said, ‘Let's reach those farmers, I will undertake their penalties.’ Then I went to Silivri Prison to visit them. Ekrem President, our Ekrem President, whom we call each other every day, at every opportunity, several times a day outside, whom I cannot rest without asking about him, without knowing that he is well, was in Silivri prison. I went to visit him. While hugging him longingly every time, this time there was a discussion between us. He said, ‘Is he my President now?’ I said, ‘What happened?’ He said, ‘Tractors came out to support me. I said I would pay these fines. Then I saw on TV that the General President would pay them. How will it be now?’ I said, ’Ekrem Mayor, we have never argued with each other until today, we have never been separated. Then we will make this a brotherly share according to the brotherhood law between us. Half from me, half from you.’

‘THEY DON'T WANT TO LEAVE BY ELECTION’

‘What comes with the ballot box, goes with the ballot box. But those who came to power through elections do not want to go through elections. They want to take the ballot box away from both Yozgat and Turkey. However, in democracies, the seal is in the hands of the nation,’ emphasised Özel:

"Exactly one month ago, on 19 March, we experienced a civilian coup attempt. I regret to say on behalf of our country that they received permission from across the ocean for this coup, from the United States of America for this coup, from Trump for this coup. Previously, they had cancelled Ekrem President's election, which he won with the deserved votes of Istanbul, at an iftar dinner. Thereupon, Ekrem President rolled up his sleeves and won Istanbul again in the re-election with a difference of 806 thousand votes over the 13 thousand votes he received in the first election. Those who did this disgust that day, today, again on a Ramadan day, while I was at iftar with our families of martyrs in Ankara, while Ekrem President was at the iftar table in the home of a poor family in Istanbul, they made a decision at iftar time and cancelled Ekrem President's diploma. In fact, the university, which called students with an announcement 35 years ago and then issued a diploma 31 years ago, sent it to the faculty to cancel the diploma, to the faculty of business administration, which issued the actual diploma. They said they could not cancel this diploma. The dean resigned, defended his honour, but did not commit this misdeed. They forced him, four out of seven people had to agree, they convinced two of them by force, the rest said ‘No’. This meeting will be held on Wednesday, on Tuesday evening at iftar time, they convened an unrelated board of directors in a hurry and cancelled the diploma elsewhere. And while we were rebelling against this injustice, this time, on the suhoor of the same night, thousands of police cars and police buses blocked the roads, went to Ekrem Mayor's house, detained him from his house and took him to Vatan Police Station.

I remind Mr Erdoğan once again from Yozgat Square. When you were the Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, you were also judged with various accusations. Your testimony was taken many times. There was no bribery, no extortion, no bid rigging, no support for terrorist organisations. While we found what was done wrong in those days, today I am addressing Erdoğan, who made Ekrem Mayor do what was done to him that day one by one. You were put on trial dozens of times during your tenure, but did the police come to your house once in the morning? Did they surround your door at dawn, take you from in front of your wife and children, take you by the arm and take you to the police station? You were put on trial, you were sentenced, but no one touched you on duty until the sentence was confirmed by the Supreme Court of Appeals. Even on that day, you were sent off with a rally in Saraçhane to serve your sentence, by making a speech from the top of such a bus, with drums and trombones, you served three months, you got out and founded your party. The nation saw injustice and victimisation even in what was done to you and brought you to power. Today you are doing a thousand times more than what was done to you. Let alone the first level, let alone the appeal, let alone the approval in the Court of Cassation, all of them were pending for you. You are trying to arrest, appoint a trustee and replace him with an unelected person even before there is an indictment. You are the victim of the past and the oppressor of the present, Erdoğan. You are the oppressor. I'm addressing Erdogan from here. I'm looking him in the eye. I'm looking him in the eye. This is not valour, this is not bravery. This is cowardice, cowardice, cowardice."

ADDRESSED TO CAPITALISTS

Addressing business people in his statement, Özel said:

"Never, never think like this: ‘The CHP is the future. CHP is the friend of the worker, CHP is the friend of the pensioner, CHP is the enemy of the rich and capital.' It is true that we are worker-friendly, pensioner-friendly. It is true that we are in favour of the poor, the disadvantaged, and that we see the farmer as the owner of the nation. However, because we will not trample the law underfoot like this government, because we will reestablish the separation of powers, because we will march towards the European Union on the path shown by Atatürk, and because we will bring Turkey together with a real democracy, the capital that is fleeing today will return, and the investments that are not flowing will also arrive. Turkey's risk premium will not be in the 300s and 400s as it is today, but will fall below 50s as it should be. You will not have any difficulties in getting loans or finding partners.

And under CHP rule, capital will earn more, production will be higher, companies will earn more. But the difference from today is that with a fair tax system, the money earned will be divided, poverty will end, and both workers and bosses will smile at the same time. In European countries where the rule of law is supreme, there are no poor workers, let alone being below the starvation threshold, today the hunger threshold is 25, the minimum wage is 22. Today the poverty threshold is 70 thousand liras. Therefore, the future where both the businessman will win, the minimum wage earner will smile and the pensioner will receive a pension at least as much as a minimum wage is in our government, those days are very close."

REACTION TO THE ECONOMIC POLICIES OF THE GOVERNMENT

Reacting to the government for its economic policies, Özel said, ‘These coup plotters broke the back of our already struggling economy. They had to sell nearly 30 billion reserves from the Central Bank in one day. The total reserve burnt until today is 50 billion dollars. And they made the stock market lose 31.5 billion dollars in value. Foreign investors fled, Turkey's risk premium rose to 371,’ he said.

Referring to the Central Bank's decision to increase interest rates, Özel said the following: ‘And yesterday, the day before yesterday, the interest rate, which should have dropped by 2.5 basis points if things went normally, had to be increased by 3.5 points, let alone lowered. In other words, it was such a mess that what they did to Ekrem İmamoğlu was a six-point interest rate increase. Economies in the world are ranked from A to Z. We know the richest countries, the most prosperous countries. We know Scandinavian countries, European Union countries, America, Canada. From A to Z, Zimbabwe and Venezuela are at the bottom. As of yesterday, the world's highest interest rate, you know Erdoğan is against interest, you know interest is not the result but the cause. Erdogan's Turkey brought Turkey to 48 per cent, 46 per cent interest. And the last three letters of the alphabet and V-Y-Z. Unfortunately, Venezuela, Yozgat and Zimbabwe have the highest interest rates. Shame on those who put Yozgat between Zimbabwe and Venezuela.’

RESPONSE TO CANAL İSTANBUL

Reacting on Canal Istanbul, Özel said, ‘’Taking advantage of the fact that Ekrem President is in prison, in order to keep his promise to the Qataris once again, those who said ‘We have no Canal Istanbul plan’ when asked before the election, that is, those who knew that Istanbul did not want a canal and lied, quickly initiated the Canal Istanbul project. They took Sazlıdere, from being a source of water for Istanbul, and opened its surroundings to development. They invited tens of contractors and started the construction of 24 thousand houses in a hurry. What did Ekrem President say when he won Istanbul? ‘Either the canal or Istanbul.’ The people of Istanbul preferred not the canal, but the future of Istanbul, Ekrem President. Although the ‘guardian of Istanbul’ is currently in Silivri, he continues to protect Istanbul and defend Istanbul. From here, we say together with our Ekrem President: We will not build that canal that Istanbul does not want. We will not allow Istanbul to be hit by a dagger!" he said.

ADDRESSING AKP AND MHP VOTERS

Addressing AKP and MHP voters, Özel said, ‘Do not carry these wrongdoers, these abusers of rights, these slanderers on your shoulders any longer. Throw them off your shoulders. Those who close the door of the people to the people, those who close the door of justice to the people, those who close the door of income to the people, the people must now close the door, leave them out and protect those who care about them."

Source: Yozgat’ta bin traktör konvoy yaptı, halk meydanı doldurdu