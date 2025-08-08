A three-country adventure for a law degree

Timur Soykan

Turkey is experiencing a major scandal involving the infiltration of the state's systems through fake e-signatures. In this scandal, it was discovered that gang members who infiltrated the university and Higher Education Council (YÖK) systems sold law and engineering degrees to numerous individuals. However, the gangs' activities are not limited to diploma schemes.

Prof. Dr. Şahin was appointed as the rector of Tekirdağ Namık Kemal University (TNKÜ) in 2018. Mümin Şahin is a close associate of Mustafa Şentop, the former Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, who is known for his influence in universities in the Balkans and Thrace.

PROTOCOL SIGNED

The TNKÜ Faculty of Law was included in the ÖSYM preference guide for the first time in the 2020-2021 academic year and admitted 100 students. Strange developments began from this point onwards. The university administration signed a protocol with the International Balkan University for the newly established Faculty of Law. (A reminder: During the 17-25 December operations, it was claimed that the money found in shoe boxes would be sent to the International Balkan University.)

Under this protocol, which was signed on the grounds of the pandemic, approximately 400 students enrolled in the International Balkan University Faculty of Law began their studies at TNKÜ Faculty of Law as ‘special students.’ These students, who failed the university entrance exam in Turkey and were admitted to the International Balkan University in Macedonia only by paying money, received education at TNKÜ for one year. These students paid 30,000 TL to the International Balkan University at the time but received education at a state university.

What a coincidence that at the same time, the son of TNKÜ University Rector Mümin Şahin, Yiğit Şahin, had enrolled at the International Balkan University Faculty of Law. Thanks to this protocol, he entered the law faculty of the university where his father was rector as a special student. In fact, he was the first to apply. According to allegations, he had scored very low on the university entrance exam in Turkey and had not been accepted into any law faculty.

After a year as a visiting student, the rector and his son turned the Russia-Ukraine war into an opportunity. At the beginning of 2022, following Russia's attacks on Ukraine, the Higher Education Council introduced lateral transfer and special student status rights for war-affected students. Yiğit Şahin then appeared as a student studying in Ukraine and transferred to the TNKÜ Law Faculty, where his father was the rector. Officially, he was a student in the “International Law” Department at Karazin Kharkiv University in Ukraine. He even appeared to have enrolled at the International Balkan University in Ukraine in 2020.

DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE

TNKÜ's transfer document states that Yiğit Şahin did not take the Higher Education Institutions Examination (YKS). The document also states that he did not take any international exams. The document stating that he enrolled at Karazin Kharkiv University in Ukraine in 2020 lists his department as “International Law”. The last two lines of this document read: ‘Class and Term in Ukraine: 2/TNKÜ is currently a Visiting Student. Class Requested for Horizontal Transfer: 2.’

The last line of the document, which states that the request has been accepted, reads: ‘The student has been conditionally accepted on a temporary basis, provided that he completes the missing documents and submits the original documents on time. Note: He is currently continuing as a visiting student in the 2nd year at our university's Faculty of Law.’

DEAN REMOVED FROM OFFICE

While the rector's son was continuing his education, the Dean of the Faculty of Law, Prof. Dr. Nusret Bedük, contracted COVID-19 and was intubated. According to allegations, Prof. Dr. Bedük, who recovered and returned to his position, objected to irregularities. On 19 September 2022, he was removed from his position. He was replaced by Prof. Dr. Ertuğrul Recep Erbay, who has a background in the Faculty of Agriculture and holds a professorship in logistics. Following a complaint regarding this incident, the Higher Education Council (YÖK) launched an investigation. However, the case was closed without any penalties being imposed.

GRADUATED AND RECEIVED A DIPLOMA

So, how did Yiğit Şahin's educational journey continue after enrolling as a visiting student at TNKÜ?

Yiğit Şahin graduated from the TNKÜ Faculty of Law after four years of education and received his diploma. He did not apply to become a lawyer. However, he is currently working for a company abroad.

RECTOR: NOT UNETHICAL

I asked TNKÜ Rector Prof. Dr. Mümin Şahin about the allegations. He explained that his son has a chronic heart condition and did not take the university entrance exam to avoid stress. He added that they enrolled their son at the International Balkan University in Macedonia, which does not require any conditions.

Rector Mümin Şahin continued: “During the pandemic, this right was granted not only to the International Balkan University but to many universities. My son also enrolled at our university because he has a heart condition and wanted to be close to his doctor. Many students benefited from this right. My eldest son said that the International Balkan University was ranked 6,000th. For this reason, we enrolled Yiğit at the Karazin Kharkiv University in Ukraine in the same year, 2020."

Prof. Dr. Mümin Şahin stated that the condition for lateral transfer was to study at a university abroad for two years. However, his son has been studying at TNKÜ since his first year. Mümin Şahin claims that his son has been attending classes at the university in Ukraine since his first year. However, he is also registered as a guest student at TNKÜ. TNKÜ's document states that he is a guest student in the second year and has applied for a lateral transfer for the second year.

Rector Prof. Dr. Mümin Şahin defended that all the procedures they carried out for his son were legal, saying, ‘Doing something irregular and unethical would upset us. My son's graduation is within the rights granted by YÖK, and there is no illegal situation. This was also revealed in the investigation that was opened.’

The rector's son, who did not pass the university entrance exam, now holds a law degree. Is it possible to explain this system to children who study day and night to earn their degrees? Is this truly ethical?

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Hukuk diploması için üç ülkelik macera, published in BirGün newspaper on August 8, 2025.