A united and organised opposition of the people must be created

Önder İşleyen

The most important unifying point of this movement is the mobilisation of the entire people to rid themselves of the one-man regime. Beneath this lies the deep economic and social crisis experienced by all working people in society. If you look at the youth, you will see a protest against the vortex of hopelessness they have been dragged into, the theft of their labour, and the devaluation of their lives. For almost everyone from retirees left to die, to workers breaking free from this regime has become a matter of life and death.

The government, which has long lost the support of the people, has been surviving through fraud and repression. Most recently, the IMF’s plundering programme, implemented under M. Şimşek, has led to severe impoverishment based on a direct transfer of wealth from the working classes to the rich. In order to enforce such an exploitative programme and keep a regime afloat that has lost the support of the majority, they are resorting to increased repression. At the centre of this repression lies the aim to divide and neutralise the opposition. The operation targeting E. İmamoğlu has been the latest link in this chain.

THE GOVERNMENT’S GAME MUST BE FOILED

This move has now been repelled to some extent. As a result of the impact of the popular opposition that has emerged as a counterforce to the government’s repression, a deadlock has been reached. Clearly, this power struggle will continue and intensify. To be able to confront it, there are two crucial points: first, the opposition must continue to organise as a united popular movement rising in the streets; and second, closely tied to this, is the need to foil the government’s game of dividing the opposition.

One of the most critical aspects here will be the new process represented by Bahçeli, who has assumed the role of spokesperson. It is blatantly clear that the government is trying to turn this into an opportunity to pave the way for Erdoğan’s lifelong presidency. While it is evident that no democracy or freedom can be expected from the AKP and MHP, who have declared war on all segments of the opposition, even in this process, DEM’s actions reveal signs of fragmentation within the opposition front. Moreover, manipulations fuelled by a racist-fascist mentality within the broader opposition base are being developed as another form of intervention. We must reject the tendencies of division that may emerge from these tensions—also seen within the protests—and instead strengthen the possibilities of united struggle by rejecting the traps of a new constitution that AKP is preparing to lay.

Beyond that, any step that would give lifeblood to the government, that would be seen as direct or indirect support for Erdoğan and this regime, will be rejected by the vast majority of the people Kurdish, Turkish, Alevi, Sunni alike. No matter who tries to take such a step or under what justification, it is clear that anything resembling the attitude of “not enough but yes” will have no chance of gaining support.

IT SHATTERED THE REALM OF BOURGEOIS POLITICS

The most decisive aspect of these protests is the people's direct intervention in politics. Millions who have long been waging what is essentially a liberation struggle against this regime, full of inequalities and injustices, have virtually shattered the realm of bourgeois politics.

This wave, which has gone beyond the limits of bourgeois opposition and to some extent made it dependent on itself, has irreversibly left behind the understanding of politics as nothing more than speeches delivered from parliamentary podiums and pompous words.

From now on, it is likely clear to all that no one can fall behind this sphere of opposition, where young people have opened their wings to the streets by tearing down the barricades, nor can they stand in the way of this wave. This struggle will no longer continue in the realm defined and controlled by the government—a realm in which the opposition has so far been confined and within which the government has continued to prevail.

OUR COUNTRY HAS THE NECESSARY POTENTIAL

This struggle must also be carried out as a united social struggle just as it is now on the streets and one of its primary goals should be to create the forms and organisations needed for this. Even though the government has nothing left but repression and deceit backed by brute force, overcoming these still requires just as in these protests the united and active struggle of the broadest segments of society.

Our country possesses significant potential, especially among the youth and women that the current parliamentary opposition parties fail to represent. In recent times, there has also been a rise in organised social forces, from retirees to workers, from social struggle organisations to trade unions and professional bodies. The struggle can be developed by focusing on expanding the grounds for solidarity, collective action, and joint movements among all these dynamics.

At the same time, this struggle must not be confined to the limits of rallies; it should aim to develop the united and organised initiatives of the people in every sphere of life on campuses, in workplaces, factories, and neighbourhoods starting from the smallest units.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Halkın birleşik ve örgütlü muhalefeti yaratılmalı, published in BirGün newspaper on