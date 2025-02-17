A wind of lies in social security!

Aziz ÇELİK

The claim that “social security deficits are growing” has once again been proven false by official data. As is well known, the government frequently engages in doomsday rhetoric, saying “the social security system is in crisis,” “social security deficits are growing,” and “EYT (early retirement scheme) has disrupted both the social security system and the budget balance” to justify not increasing pension payments.

The so-called deficits of the social security system were being used as an excuse to deny retirees a dignified income. Moreover, it was claimed that excessive resources were being allocated to social security from the budget and treasury, and that this burden was increasing. So much so that when the minimum pension was raised to 14,469 TL, not even a single lira was rounded up not to 14,470 TL, not to 14,500 TL with “budget constraints” given as the justification. The last ten years of budget data prove that no such constraint exists and that these claims are outright false.

THE CLAIMS ARE FALSE

The latest official data has once again revealed that the claims of increasing social security expenditures and their burden on the budget are nothing but a blatant lie. The 2024 central government budget expenditure figures have been announced. In other words, we now have data comparing the projected budget expenditures for 2024 with the actual expenditures. This allows us to analyze the development of public spending on social security based on official budget execution data. In this article, I will examine these figures specifically in terms of social security expenditures.

The Ministry of Finance’s Budget and Financial Control General Directorate publishes monthly budget bulletins, and in the December results, under the 4) Current Transfers b) Treasury Assistance includes "Health, Retirement, and Social Assistance Expenditures." These can be considered budget transfers to the SGK. The budget transfers to the SGK include the following categories:

The state contribution to social security, which, in accordance with Article 81 of Law No. 5510, requires the government to contribute one-quarter of the institution’s monthly collected premiums for disability, old age, survivors' insurance, and health insurance to the SGK.

Invoice-based payments, which include official duty compensation, representation allowances, terrorism compensation payments, additional pensions for war veterans, retirement bonuses, and similar amounts, which the Treasury transfers to the SGK to cover these obligations.

Additional payments to pensioners, which, according to Article 1 of Law No. 5454, are transferred by the Treasury to the SGK to cover monthly additional payments made to retirees and their dependents based on their pension or income levels.

The 5-point employer premium discount (support), which, as per Article 81 of Law No. 5510, provides a 5-point premium incentive for insured workers under 4(a) and 4(b) categories (employees and self-employed individuals).

Health insurance premiums for the uninsured, which, under Article 60/1(c) of Law No. 5510, are covered by the Ministry of Family and Social Services for individuals who do not have social security.

These figures, drawn from official budget execution reports, demonstrate that the claims of excessive social security spending are baseless. Instead of an increasing burden, the data shows a decline in the share of the budget allocated to social security.

The social security deficit financing refers to the amount transferred from the Treasury to cover the SGK’s deficit.

It is important to note that a portion of the funds transferred from the Treasury to the SGK is allocated to the 5-point employer premium discount and health insurance premiums for those without social security—which are not expenses related to retirees’ pensions or healthcare. Therefore, when calculating the actual amount of budget transfers for the contributory social security system, these two items must be excluded. To determine the real amount transferred to retirees, these expenditures should be subtracted.

LESS RESOURCE FOR SOCIAL SECURITY

In 2024, the total amount transferred from the budget to the SGK under the "Health, Retirement, and Social Assistance Expenditures" heading is 1.436 trillion TL. However, 371 billion TL of this amount is allocated to employer incentives and the General Health Insurance (GSS) premiums for those without the ability to pay. The 5-point SGK premium support provided exclusively to employers amounts to 268 billion TL. When these amounts are excluded, the actual transfers to the SGK for retirees drop to 1.066 trillion TL. This is the figure that should be considered.

Another critical point for 2024 is that although the budget allocated 1.246 trillion TL to the SGK (excluding employer incentives and GSS premiums), only 1.066 trillion TL was actually spent. In other words, 181 billion TL of the budget allocated for the SGK was left unspent. This is one of the key figures that debunks the false claim that the SGK is a growing burden on the budget.

Had this allocated funding actually been spent on the SGK, pension payments could have been increased further. The government, despite having an initial budget allocation, has avoided spending it. The claim of budget constraints is a fallacy, even within its own logic.

Now, let’s examine the share of SGK budget transfers within the overall budget. Is there really an increase, as claimed? Is the situation worsening? Even though I do not agree with the official rhetoric, is the claim that “SGK’s deficit is growing” true? Let’s go step by step. How has the total SGK budget transfer (including employer incentives and GSS) evolved over the years?

Spending, including employer and GSS support, is at its lowest level in the past ten years. Over the last three years, it has been 13.3%. Despite the implementation of the EYT law, this ratio has decreased. While the share of SGK budget transfers was 20% in 2019 and 2020, it fell to 13.3% in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Looking at a ten-year period, there is a clear downward trend.

When we exclude transfers made for employers and those without the ability to pay, the situation becomes even more alarming. In 2024, the share of budget transfers to the SGK dropped to 9.9%. This ratio was 16.3% in 2019. It is important to emphasize that this is the actual figure that should be considered. While this ratio was 11.1% in 2023, it fell sharply in 2024.

Considering both metrics, it is clear that the share of budget transfers to SGK has decreased. In other words, the resources allocated to social security from the budget have been reduced. Claims that social security spending is increasing or that the burden on SGK is growing are baseless.

When we look at SGK support for employers, we see that this category has actually increased. While employer SGK support accounted for 2% of the budget in 2015, it declined to 1.3% in 2023 but then jumped back up to 2.5% in 2024. While SGK transfers for retirees have decreased, support for employers has increased.

CHOICE PROBLEM, NOT RESOURCE

So, does the SGK have a deficit, and if so, how significant is it? Among the budget transfer items to the SGK, there is a category called “social security deficit financing.” This item represents the difference between the SGK’s revenues and expenditures beyond regular payments and income. In other words, this is the financial deficit of the SGK. Over the past decade, the ratio of budget transfers for deficit financing to the overall budget has significantly decreased. While this ratio was 2.4% in 2015 and 4% in 2019, it fell to just 0.3% in 2024.

In 2024, only 36 billion TL was allocated to the SGK for deficit financing, while at the same time, 268 billion TL was given to employers as premium support. The contrast is striking while budget support for deficit financing is only 0.3% of the budget, premium support for employers accounts for 2.5%.

As seen clearly, budget transfers to the SGK have been steadily decreasing. The resources allocated for retirees have been continuously shrinking. Pension payments are not at a miserable level due to a lack of resources, but because the allocated resources have been reduced.

If higher budget transfers were possible in previous years, they are just as possible now. The claims of "social security deficits," "social security burden," and "the collapse of the social security system" are nothing but myths—and, more importantly, outright lies. There is no actual budget constraint preventing an increase in public spending on social security. The government’s own official data proves that this is a matter of choice. Moreover, while the official data is plainly evident, tales of a social security disaster continue to be told.

With increased public spending, a reduction in informal employment, higher employment rates, and better wages, it is entirely possible to allocate more funds to social security. Structural reforms will take time; however, increasing the resources allocated to social security from the budget would make it possible to improve pension payments.

Note: This interview is translated from the original article entitled Sosyal güvenlikte yalan rüzgarı published in BirGün newspaper on February 17, 2025.