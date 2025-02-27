Abdullah Öcalan: The PKK must lay down its arms and dissolve itself

The DEM Party İmralı Delegation has begun the meeting at İmralı, where they will share PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan's statement. Before the meeting, the DEM Party released a photo of PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan for the first time in years.

In the photo, alongside Abdullah Öcalan, members of the İmralı Delegation—Sırrı Süreyya Önder, Pervin Buldan, and Ahmet Türk—were present, along with DEM Party Co-Chairs Tuncer Bakırhan and Tülay Hatimoğulları, DEM Party Istanbul MP Cengiz Çiçek, and Asrın Law Office attorney Faik Özgür Erol.

Speaking at the meeting, Sırrı Süreyya Önder stated, "Intellectuals, artists, and above all, the Peace Academics—scientists who were deprived of their livelihoods—your contribution to this peace is undeniable."

Önder continued: "We commemorate with respect and mercy all the young people of this country who lost their lives in this senseless, chaotic period, without distinction. We will be children to those mothers, and brothers and sisters to those lost lives. We hope never to see such days again, and we promise this."

Referring to CNN Türk, Önder remarked, "They said it was 1.5 pages; now the letter is 3 pages long. We are not sorry for proving you wrong."

He further stated: "I thank everyone who has supported peace, who has paid a price for it, and even those who could do nothing but pray. We went to nurture hope. You know, a sprout is stronger than a stump. We went to nurture the sprout of peace, the hope for peace. And now we stand before you. We will nurture this hope. We extend our gratitude to all politicians who contributed, to the President, to Mr. Devlet Bahçeli, to Mr. Özgür Özel, and to all opposition party leaders and their teams whose names we could not mention."

ABDULLAH ÖCALAN'S STATEMENT

“Call for Peace and Democratic Society

The PKK was born in the 20th century, in the most violent epoch of the history of humanity, amidst the two World wars, under the shadow of the experience of real socialism and the cold war around the World. The outright denial of Kurdish reality, restrictions on basic rights and freedoms - especially freedom of expression - played a significant role in its emergence and development.

The PKK has been under the heavy realities of the century and the system of real socialism in terms of its adopted theory, program, strategy and tactics. In the 1990s, with the collapse of real socialism due to internal dynamics, the dissolution of the denial of Kurdish identity in the country, and improvements in freedom of expression, led to weakening of the PKK´s foundational meaningfulness and resulted in excessive repetition.

Throughout the history of more than 1000 years, Turkish and Kurdish relations were defined in terms of mutual cooperation and alliance, and Turks and Kurds have found it essential to remain in this voluntary alliance to maintain their existence and survive against hegemonic Powers.

The last 200 years of capitalist modernity have been marked by primarily with the aim to break this alliance. The forces involved, in line with their class-based interests, have played a key role in furthering this objective. With monist interpretations of the Republic, this process has accelerated. Today, the main task is to restructure the historical relationship, which has become extremely fragile, without excluding consideration for beliefs with the spirit of fraternity.

The need for a democratic society is inevitable. The PKK, the longest and most extensive insurgency and armed movement in the history of the Republic, found social base and support, and was primarily inspired by the fact that the channels of democratic politics were closed.

The inevitable outcome of the extreme nationalist deviations - such as a separate nation-state, federation, administrative autonomy, or culturalist solutions - fails to answer the historical sociology of the society.

Respect for identities, free self-expression, democratic self-organization of each segment of society based on their own socio-economic and political structures, are only possible through the existence of a democratic society and political space.

The second century of the Republic can achieve and assure permanent and fraternal continuity only if it is crowned with democracy. There is no alternative to democracy in the pursuit and realization of a political system. Democratic consensus is the fundamental way.

The language of the epoch of peace and democratic society needs to be developed in accordance with this reality.

The call made by Mr. Devlet Bahceli, along with the will expressed by Mr. President, and the positive responses from the other political parties towards the known call, has created an environment in which I am making a call for the laying down of arms, and I take on the historical responsibility of this call.

As in the case with any modern community and party whose existence has not been abolished by force, would voluntarily do, convene your congress and make a decision; all groups must lay their arms and the PKK must dissolve itself.

I convey my greetings to all those who believe in co-existence and who look forward to my call.”

February 25, 2025

Abdullah Öcalan

Source: Abdullah Öcalan: PKK silah bırakmalı ve kendini feshetmelidir