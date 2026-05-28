‘Absolute nullity’ purge: Code-29 used as pretext for nullity

Mustafa Bildircin

Following the commencement of Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu's duty as chairman in the CHP through the "absolute nullity" decision, one of the first steps taken was the dismissal of dozens of people working at the headquarters.

The employment of over 50 workers from various units, ranging from the technical office to the member admissions office, was terminated at the CHP Headquarters. It was stated that the reason for the dismissal of a large number of personnel was "acting contrary to the rules of ethics and good faith".

CHP sources mentioned that the number of people whose employment has been terminated might increase after the Eid holiday. Çimen Çetin, a worker from the Media and Communications unit of the Presidential Candidate Office who is among the dismissed personnel, shared a post on social media stating, "My duty at the Media and Communications unit of the Presidential Candidate Office was terminated with a single phone call following the instruction of the new management. Well, happy Eid to you, new management."

A large number of dismissed staff members spoke to BirGün. Reminding of Kılıçdaroğlu's words during the "Table of Six" (the opposition alliance of six parties) process, "We will not create a clean-sweep policy targeting the previous administration during our governance," the personnel stated, "They have created a clean-sweep policy targeting previous staff within the party before even coming to power." Describing being dismissed just before the Eid holiday as "unconscionable", the staff remarked, "They said 'there is no money in the coffers', but when they saw that there was money, they probably did not want to pay severance. The reason for the dismissal of most of us is Code-29, meaning 'contrary to the rules of ethics and good faith'... Consequently, our right to severance pay has also been stripped away from us."

A SENSE OF REVENGE

The personnel group, including those who have been on duty at the party for 10 years and who went to the CHP Headquarters on 25 May, argued that they "faced hostile glares". Claiming that those who took over the duty via the court decision view the cadres employed under the elected officials as "the enemy", the party members made the assessment: "Those who put forward the claim that 'let us not divide the party, we are coming to unite' are acting with a sense of revenge. Most of us were already considering resigning, saying, 'We will not work with the absolute nullity management.' Now, they have stripped away our right to severance pay as well."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled “Mutlak butlan” kıyımı: Butlanın bahanesi Kod-29, published in BirGün newspaper on May 28, 2026.