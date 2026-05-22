Absolute nullity shock for CHP: We will not abandon our fortress

Mustafa Bildircin

In the lawsuit filed seeking the annulment of the CHP’s 38th Ordinary Convention and 21st Extraordinary Convention, the 36th Civil Chamber of the Ankara Regional Court of Justice issued a ruling of 'absolute nullity' regarding both conventions. Following the decision, the 38th Ordinary Elective Convention, held on 4–5 November 2023, was deemed null and void.

All ordinary and extraordinary conventions held after the annulled convention of 4–5 November 2023 were also ordered to be annulled. The court also ruled that Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and the party organs from the Kılıçdaroğlu period should continue their duties exactly as they were. The court also wrote a decision for the annulment of all decisions taken at the CHP Istanbul Provincial Congress dated 8 October 2023, with a determination of "absolute nullity".

KILIÇDAROĞLU TO TAKE OFFICE

It was stated that the Chairman Özgür Özel, members of the Central Executive Board, members of the Party Assembly, and members of the High Disciplinary Board, who came to office with the convention dated 4–5 November 2023, will be suspended from their duties as a precautionary measure. It was reported that Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, along with the members of the Party Assembly and the High Disciplinary Board who were in office prior to the November 2023 convention, will assume office as a precautionary measure until the decision becomes final.

CALL TO HEADQUARTERS

Giving their first reaction to BirGün Newspaper after the decision, CHP senior staff said, "We do not recognise the decision." CHP members announced that they would not leave the CHP Headquarters, which they describe as "our fortress".

The CHP Ankara Provincial Presidency also issued a call to party members to "gather at the Headquarters". The statement said, "We invite everyone to our Headquarters, shoulder to shoulder, with a single heart, to protect democracy, solidarity, and the will of the people."

EXTRAORDINARY MEETING

It was learned that Özel read about the decision during an interview. After the ruling was served to the CHP Headquarters, CHP Leader Özgür Özel proceeded to an extraordinary meeting with his senior staff. It was announced that Özel had cancelled all his programmes.

"THE WILL CANNOT BE CHAINED"

CHP Deputy Chairman Burhanettin Bulut made a social media post following the decision.

Bulut, who concluded his post with the sentence, "The Chairman of the CHP is Özgür Özel, and this fact is closed to discussion," noted the following:

"The Chairman of the CHP is elected by the free and independent will of the delegates at the Convention. No power, no office, no intervention can change this. Those who dare to direct the will of the delegates in courthouse corridors through desk-bound scenarios are openly disregarding not only the law but also the 100-year-old democratic tradition of the CHP. The owner of the CHP is not palaces, dirty calculations behind closed doors, or bureaucratic games. The owner of the CHP is the organisation, the delegates, and the public. Whatever the will of the Convention is, that is where legitimacy lies. There is not, and cannot be, any office or power above it. This party did not allow its will to be chained yesterday, and it will not allow it today."

REACTION FROM CITIZENS

Responding to the call from the CHP Headquarters, hundreds of citizens arriving at the headquarters chanted the slogan, "We do not want a trustee in our party." The party bus was pulled up to the entrance of the party building "against the trustee". Citizens gathered in front of the CHP Headquarters reacted by saying, "Our Chairman is Özgür Özel. We do not recognise those who come to the party via a court decision, completely disregarding the will of the delegates."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled CHP’ye mutlak butlan şoku: Kalemizi terk etmeyeceğiz, published in BirGün newspaper on May 22, 2026.