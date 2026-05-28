Absolute nullity, the liquidation of the opposition, the Abraham Accords

İbrahim Varlı

There is a major engineering process underway both internally (Turkey) and externally (the Middle East). It is aimed to transform the region as a whole from the Caspian to the Red Sea in line with the interests of American imperialism and Israel.

It is also undeniable that considerable progress has been made in this regard. However, the transformation is not complete; feverish work continues.

The imperialist transformation has many pillars. Not only are regimes and orders being constructed, but the liquidation of the forces of social opposition, which are thought to be a hindrance to this process, is also aimed for.

As part of the Greater Middle East Project, American imperialism, in cooperation with political Islamists, liquidated the regimes and the nationalist, lay, secular, progressive, nationalist, and Baathist forces and actors in the Middle East and North Africa that stood in the way of its own interests.

Turkey, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, etc... It is impossible for the imposed new order to function and survive without the opposition being made "compliant". "Fine-tuning" has been initiated in many places, and these efforts are still ongoing.

Absolute nullity is not independent of the "great transformation"

The "controlled opposition" plan, attempted internally by the collaborators of the one-man regime and through the judiciary, is directly linked to the comprehensive transformation in the region.

In order for the process to advance in the direction desired by the likes of the Barracks, the Witkoffs, and the Powells, "the grass needs to be mowed", or rather, the weeds must be cleared.

Under the name of "purification", opposition forces are being "weeded out", and while actors are being liquidated, there is a desire to shape the process within the framework of an attempt to institutionalise the "moderate Islam" model that Graham E. Fuller put forward for Turkey.

The only force "opposing this deep-rooted transformation" proposed by Fuller is the social opposition. The army, the judiciary, the armed forces, the bureaucracy—everything has been adapted to the government.

THE CIPHERS OF THE LIQUIDATION OF THE OPPOSITION

The "absolute nullity" coup aimed at the CHP is a consequence of the political Islamist transformation process to which Turkey has been subjected since the 1990s. The CHP must be removed from the equation so that Turkey can be fitted into the moderate Islamist straightjacket tailored for it by the likes of Stephan Kinzer, Henry Barkey, Paul Henze, and Richard Perle, some of whom were also CIA station chiefs.

Despite all its shortcomings, wrongs, and mistakes, the CHP is one of the most important forces standing in the way of the US-backed political Islamist transformation. Even if it does not have an issue with the US, NATO, and imperialism on many matters, it is at least opposed to the country being set on a political Islamist course.

And naturally, it was unthinkable for the main opposition to be left out of this whilst the country was being transformed. The construction of an opposition according to the codes of the new regime is a necessity. It was this "requirement" that placed the main opposition party in the crosshairs.

THE ABRAHAM ACCORDS AND LEGITIMACY

Trump’s remarks regarding the Abraham Accords a few days ago complete the picture. The US President stated that for the war with Iran to be brought to an end, it is mandatory for countries including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, and Jordan to join the 'Abraham Accords'.

While imperialist centres have ridden roughshod over the Middle East as they pleased from the past to the present, their accomplices were the political Islamists. Today, this cooperation continues.

While American imperialism pursues the integration of regional countries into its own imperialist plans, no force, actor, or dynamic must undermine this process, in order to ensure a "bed of roses".

The regional transformation, embodied in the words of Tom Barrack, US Ambassador to Ankara and Special Envoy for Syria, "You will see a cooperation from the Caspian Sea to the Mediterranean", includes Turkey as well.

Within this scope, merely buying off or convincing the regimes is not enough. The elements of the opposition must also be brought into line, either through force or consent.

Paul Henze, the former CIA chief for Turkey, noted the following in the "Turkey Report" he presented to the White House in 2006: "We cannot be certain that Turkey, in its current state, will provide support for American policies. The founders of the country kept the control mechanism very tight. When we convince the government, parliament appears before us; when we convince parliament, the army appears before us; when we convince the army, the judiciary appears before us. If it is in America's interest to establish a federal state in Turkey, a presidential system that gathers the judiciary, the army, parliament, and the government under a single authority must absolutely and primarily be adopted. Convincing one person will be easier than convincing a structure that checks and balances itself. If that person hesitates to serve American interests, dismantling a structure built around a single person will not be a problem for America."

As suggested by Henze, the seeds of today’s "presidential regime" began to be sown from that day onwards. For this purpose, the start of a major clearance of the path was given. The structure (regime) built around a single person, which Henze wished to see, has begun to deliver what they want.

BENEVOLENT MONARCHY, DOCILE OPPOSITION

For this alignment, moving along the path with the government is not enough; the opposition must also be convinced. While the liquidation of the Republic is being ensured step by step through the political Islamists, the absolute nullity decision is not just a party matter. This decision is a part of the American-origin "strong regime" and "benevolent monarchy" plan, and, in line with this scenario, a ballot box fiction where Erdoğan is de facto the sole candidate.

While the AKP government turns the country into a NATO arsenal and builds new war bases by clinging to the rope of the rogue US, a historic responsibility falls upon the social opposition. There is no way out other than fighting together against the engineering being conducted internally and externally.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Mutlak butlan, muhalefetin tasfiyesi, Abraham anlaşması, published in BirGün newspaper on May 28, 2026.