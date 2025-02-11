Acquittal verdict for 3 defendants in Gezi Trial

The court acquitted Mücella Yapıcı, Ali Hakan Altınay and Yiğit Ali Ekmekçi, who were acquitted of ‘violating the Law No. 2911 on Meetings and Demonstrations’ after their 18-year prison sentences were overturned by the Court of Cassation.

The trial of Taksim Solidarity members architect Mücella Yapıcı, economist Yiğit Ali Ekmekçi and academician Ali Hakan Altınay, who were released and on trial again following the overturning of the verdict of 18 years imprisonment each in the Gezi Park case, continued.

Lawyers of the defendants were present at the hearing held at Istanbul 13th High Criminal Court.

‘NO CLEAR AND SATISFACTORY EVIDENCE FOUND’

After the announcement of the verdict, the Court acquitted Mücella Yapıcı, Yiğit Ali Ekmekçi and Ali Hakan Altınay of the offence of ‘attempting to overthrow the government of the Republic of Turkey or attempt to prevent it from performing its duties’ on the grounds that ‘there is no clear, conclusive and satisfactory evidence beyond all reasonable doubt’.

In the verdict, the court stated: ‘Although they were requested to be sentenced for the offence of attempting to overthrow the government of the Republic of Turkey or preventing it from performing its duty, there was no clear, conclusive and satisfactory evidence beyond all doubt that they committed the offence’.

Source: Gezi Davası'nda 3 isim hakkında beraat kararı