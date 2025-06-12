Affecting nearly 600,000 workers: First wage increase proposal to be presented tomorrow

In the negotiations on the Public Collective Labour Agreements Framework Protocol, which affects nearly 600,000 public sector workers, the Turkish Heavy Industry and Services Sector Public Employers' Union (TÜHİS), representing public employers, will present its first wage increase proposal to the workers' side tomorrow at 2:00 PM.

TÜRK-İŞ Deputy General Secretary Ramazan Ağar made statements regarding the Public Collective Labour Agreements Framework Protocol at a press conference held at the TÜRK-İŞ General Headquarters.

‘WE WILL EVALUATE THE OFFER ONCE IT IS PRESENTED’

Ağar stated that they had convened the TÜRK-İŞ Public Coordination Committee today and received information that TÜHİS would present its first offer tomorrow at 2:00 PM while the meeting was ongoing. He added:

‘We will review the offer. We will assess what they have offered in response to our request. The process will continue thereafter. Since this is the first offer, we do not know what the percentage will be. It would be premature to comment without knowing the proposed figure. We will conduct our assessment after the offer is submitted tomorrow.’

