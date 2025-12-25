Agendas straight out of a Brazilian soap operas

Yaşar Aydın

TRT aired its first Brazilian soap opera in 1985. The production, titled Slave Isaura, was not only a long-running television adventure; it also paved the way for the Latin soap opera craze that would continue into the early 2000s. This trend became so widespread and left such a lasting impression that the expression ‘like a Brazilian soap opera’ eventually became part of the Turkish language.

These series shared a common feature: the story never ended; a supporting character would die, then return. The same conflict would be replayed over and over, with each episode ending in a new crisis. The emotion created for the viewer was one of endless anticipation. In narratives lasting months, even years, it was no longer the story itself that was intriguing, but when it would end.

Today, the impact of drug operations targeting famous names on public opinion is surprisingly similar to this old television experience.

The operation news served up one after another in recent months is presented more like a series of dramas than a legal process. Arrests are announced as ‘breaking news,’ names are revealed bit by bit, and each new piece of information creates a sense of a new ‘episode.’ However, just like in Brazilian soap operas, the essential questions remain unanswered:

What is the scope of this process?

What will be the legal outcome?

Is there a real reckoning taking place?

The public's position is similar at this point. The audience is now waiting for the next scene rather than the administration of justice. Who will be called in, who will be released, which celebrity will be added to the list? The process itself takes precedence over its content. In Brazilian soap operas, the dramatic tension is constantly maintained, but the finale is always postponed. In these operations, too, the noise is high, but the clarity remains low.

This similarity is no coincidence. In both cases, the viewer is offered the promise of a spectacle; continuity, not resolution, is the priority. The fight against drugs, the establishment of justice, and the exposure of systematic criminal networks are pushed into the background, while what comes to the fore are media personalities and temporary sensations.

The picture that emerges is familiar: a never-ending story, constantly rising curiosity and increasingly eroding seriousness. The feeling of ‘emptiness as it drags on’ that Brazilian soap operas created years ago is being reproduced today with different content but in a similar way. There is viewing, but no finale.

ELA RÜMEYSA OR THE MINIMUM WAGE?

As the country is plunged into deep darkness, it is not difficult to see that this method has not been chosen by chance when looking at the headlines dominating television screens.

While following the operations with ‘breaking news’ announcements on television over the past week, it is worth taking a brief look at what is happening in the country.

Economy: The minimum wage has been announced. With a 27 per cent increase, it has reached 28,075 lira. On the day it was announced, it fell below the poverty line, making history in the Republic. The pensions of approximately 12 million pensioners fell far below the minimum wage. Widows' and orphans' allowances do not even reach 20,000 lira.

The metalworkers' strike and the MESS negotiations were rendered invisible amid this noise.

Children and women: Under the MESEM scheme, children continue to be employed for wages below 10,000 lira. Sixteen young people, who protested this practice, have now completed their third week in prison. Children of school and play age continue to be victims of workplace fatalities.

Femicides barely make the news on television. In November alone, 32 women were murdered.

Media and democracy: Operations against one of Turkey's largest media groups continue. The process is being carried out in a manner that mainly concerns the world of entertainment. Another news channel, Ekol TV, announced its closure quietly.

Foreign policy and security: Drones have crashed in various parts of the country. No explanation has been given as to how they entered the airspace or what happened. Turkish tankers have been hit in the Black Sea and continue to be hit. The Libyan Chief of Staff's plane crashed in Ankara; at the same time, the Libyan motion was passed in Parliament.

The list goes on and on. However, almost none of these headlines are getting as much screen time as the statements of Ela Rümeysa, the television presenter arrested in the HaberTürk operation.

THE GOVERNMENT IS MANAGING SILENCE WITH NOISE

When we peel away the sensationalised surface, we see that what is happening is not just a process of reckoning through the media, starting with the statements of a drug dealer. There is an extremely consistent form of governance at work here. The government is managing society not by producing solutions, but by constantly creating new scenes, dividing attention and making the real problems invisible.

Economic collapse, impoverishment, labour exploitation and foreign policy breakdowns are suppressed by loud but empty agendas. Every “breaking news” announcement becomes a tool for diverting collective attention elsewhere, rather than for genuine reckoning.

Thus, citizens are stripped of their citizenship and turned into spectators. They are pushed into a position of watching rather than questioning, waiting rather than demanding. As in Brazilian soap operas, the finale never comes. Because the finale requires accountability. As long as the noise continues, silence is managed; as the story drags on, the truth is postponed.

Yet justice is not a show; it produces results. The struggle is conducted with transparency, not sensationalism. Today, the issue is not the outcome of an operation or the fate of a name. The issue is whose interests this never-ending series serves. As the noise increases, the truth is obscured; as the scene changes, the day of reckoning is postponed. Society is stripped of its citizenship and condemned to spectatorship.

Stories with no ending are the favourite narratives of those in power; because an ending requires confrontation, and confrontation requires accountability.

What we are being shown today is not a series, but a deliberate management strategy. By raising the noise, distracting attention, and multiplying the scenes, the real questions are being prevented from being asked.

As this story drags on, the losers remain the same:

The poor, the workers, women, and children.

The winners are those who gain a little more power with each episode.

The question now is:

How many more episodes will we watch?

Or will we demand the finale of this series, namely accountability, transparency, and justice?

Because what this country truly needs is not a new scene, but for the curtain to fall.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Brezilya dizisi gibi gündemlerimiz var, published in BirGün newspaper on December 25, 2025.