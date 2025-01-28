Agent Ayşe Barım arrested

Barım, who was detained in Istanbul after an investigation was launched against her on the grounds that she was one of the ‘planners’ of the Gezi Resistance, was sent to the courthouse. After the testimony procedures, Barım was referred to the judge on duty with the demand of arrest on the charge of ‘aiding the attempt to overthrow the government of the Republic of Turkey or preventing it from performing its duty’ and was arrested.

Barım, who was detained by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office within the scope of the investigation into the allegations in the print and visual media regarding her participation in the Gezi Resistance in Taksim, completed her procedures at the Istanbul Organised Crime Branch Directorate.

ARRESTED

After a health examination, Barım was brought to Istanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan. Her statement procedures at the prosecutor's office were completed. Ayşe Barım, who was referred to the judge on duty with the demand of arrest on the charge of “assisting the attempt to overthrow the government of the Republic of Turkey or preventing it from performing its duty”, was arrested.

‘AGENT OF INFLUENCE’ DETAIL IN REFERRAL LETTER

The referral letter about Ayşe Barım was also revealed. In the referral letter, it was noted that the players affiliated with Barım's management company were included in the investigation that they simultaneously participated in the ‘#HelpTurkey’ campaign on social media in an attempt to make Turkey look inadequate in the international platform after the forest fires and earthquakes in Turkey in 2021, It was recorded that the activities of Barım's company went beyond its purpose and turned into an influence agency, and that documents with the phrase #Occupygezi - solidariedade com o poyo Turco (Gezi occupation - solidarity with the Turkish people) were found during a search of the workplace.

BARIM WAS DETAINED

An investigation was initiated by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office against Ayşe Barım upon allegations in print and visual media regarding her participation in the Gezi Resistance.

Barım was detained on the charge of ‘attempting to overthrow the Government of the Republic of Turkey or prevent it from performing its duties’ on the grounds that she was one of the ‘planners’ of the Gezi Resistance.

Within the scope of the investigation, the testimonies of actors Halit Ergenç, Bergüzar Korel, Mehmet Günsür, Ceyda Düvenci, Nejat İşler, Rıza Kocaoğlu and Nehir Erdoğan were received as ‘witnesses’.

In the meantime, Barım, who is the founder and partner of ID Consultancy Limited Company and the agent of many famous actors, also appeared on the spotlight with allegations that she caused monopolisation in the sector, and it was claimed that she expelled the actors who opposed her from the industry.

A separate investigation is being conducted by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office regarding these allegations.

Barım's company, which was charged with ‘Attempting to Abolish the Government of the Republic of Turkey or Preventing it from Performing its Duty’, was subjected to an 8-hour search.

FAMOUS ACTORS TESTIFIED

Famous names were asked to testify regarding the investigation in which Barım was detained.

Halit Ergenç, Bergüzar Korel, Dolunay Soysert, Rıza Kocaoğlu, Mehmet Günsür, Nehir Erdoğan came to the Istanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan and testified as witnesses.

Source: Menajer Ayşe Barım tutuklandı