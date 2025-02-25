Agricultural frost has destroyed citrus scent

Ebru ÇELİK

The snow, welcomed with joy across the country, led to a crisis for farmers. Agriculture regions such as Adana, Mersin and Hatay were severely affected by agricultural frost. Farmers, who were in economic crisis, decided to use the traditional way to burn tires and hay. While farmers are unable to cover their input costs, they are also affected by the seasonal factors.

Adana Chamber of Agriculture Chairman Ahencan Tayakısı told BirGün about the frost damage to Adana. Tayakısı said, ‘Agricultural frost affected all crops except wheat. Peaches, oranges, apricots, plums grown in orchards. Potatoes and spinach grown in the fields... The farmers tried to find a solution through traditional methods, such as burning tires and hay, as they could not get support from the state. However, this is not an effective method. In such cases, sprinkler irrigation method is necessary, but the cost of this method is also too high for the farmers. There is a fan system, which is better than lighting a fire, but since it is also expensive, only some of the farmers can afford it.’

NO FLOWERS LEFT FOR THE FESTIVAL

Stating that it is very difficult to organise the Orange Blossom Festival, which takes place in Adana every year in April, Tayakısı said, ‘Adana is deprived of the scent of citrus fruits’. Tayakısı said, ‘This year there will most likely be no orange, peach, plum and apricot harvest. The awakening and blossom in the citrus group trees started early and this blossom happens only once a year. There are no trees left to blossom for the Orange Blossom Festival,’ he said.

AGRICULTURE, NO SUPPORT

‘The government ignores the proposals and demands of the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects (TMMOB). We are trying to improve agriculture,' Tayakısı said, adding that the solution for the damage caused by the frost is in the non-refundable grants given by the state. Tayakısı said, ‘TARSIM, the agricultural insurance, also must work properly. The farmer wants to secure the products and then regrets it. Last year, the experts came to assess the damage to the field, which was 90 % damaged, and they reported only 60 % damage. It is not that the adjusters cannot make risk analyses, they refuse to do so. Therefore, agriculture is regressing day by day. Our country, which is suited for agriculture, is now importing agricultural products. Although we have the power to produce so much, the authorities say, ‘Don't produce, we have money. We will import from abroad.’

Fatih Kaya, a potato producer in Sarıçam, Adana, said that 100 % of his 800-hectare potato field was affected by agricultural frost and that he suffered a loss of about 50 million. Kaya said, ‘’In the past, we used to be affected by frost for only one day, now frost has been hitting our crops for three days, they say it will continue for 2 more days. There is nothing left to harvest in our fields and orchards,’ he said. Kaya said, ‘All of Adana was affected this year, no field or orchard was saved. I have a citrus garden, when I saw the state of my field, I could not even go and look at my orchard because of the grief.’

Kaya added the following to his statement: ‘Agricultural insurance, TARSIM, does not cover potatoes and onions. My field is turned all black. I hope the frost will not strike us again in March. Adana is an agriculture city that feeds 81 provinces. This frost will affect us a lot, but it will also affect the consumer. This year, people will buy potatoes and onions by the piece, not by the kilo.’

Veysel Şahin, who grows peaches, tangerines and nectarines, said the following: ‘All my fruits and flowers died. The frost destroyed 100 % of my crops. We won't be able to grow or sell this year. We have nothing left to give.’

Note: This article is translated from the original Turkish version titled Zirai don narenciye kokusunu yok etti published in BirGün newspaper on February 25, 2025.