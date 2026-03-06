Agricultural workers are being pushed into poverty

Economy Service

Last year, the average daily wages of seasonal agricultural workers increased by 37.8 per cent to 1,299 lira, while the monthly wages of permanent agricultural workers rose by 42.1 per cent to 37,305 lira.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has released statistics on the ‘Agricultural Enterprise Labour Force Wage Structure’ for 2025.

According to this, the daily wages of seasonal agricultural workers, which were 943 lira in 2024, increased by 37.8 per cent to 1,299 lira in 2025. The monthly wages of permanent agricultural workers, which were 26,259 lira in 2024, increased by 42.1 per cent to 37,305 lira in 2025.

Despite the increase, wages remained at a poverty level. The differences between the wages of female and male workers are also striking.

In 2024, the wages of seasonal male workers, which were 1,007 lira, increased by 40.6 per cent to 1,416 lira in 2025, while the daily wages of female workers remained at 1,193 lira, an increase of 34.1 per cent from 890 lira.

The monthly wage paid to permanent agricultural workers was 27,788 lira for male workers in 2024, increasing by 43.4 per cent to 39,843 lira last year. The wage for female workers, which was 19,328 lira in 2024, increased by 22.1 per cent to 23,598 lira.

Last year, the highest daily wage paid to seasonal agricultural workers in agricultural enterprises was recorded in Rize, at 3,283 lira for male workers and 3,075 lira for female workers. The lowest wage was paid in Ankara, at 1,037 lira for male workers, and in Hatay, at 976 lira for female workers.

Looking at the monthly wages paid to permanent agricultural workers, Niğde paid the highest wages to male workers at 53,927 lira, while İzmir paid the highest wages to female workers at 25,521 lira. The lowest wages were paid in Antalya, at 26,186 lira for male workers and 23,040 lira for female workers.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Tarım işçileri yoksulluğa itiliyor, published in BirGün newspaper on March 6, 2026.