AKP intervenes in Northern Cyprus election

Politics Service

The palace regime is again involved in the election to be held in Northern Cyprus on 19 October to ensure the victory of its candidate. On the day the official propaganda process for the Northern Cyprus presidential elections began, deputies from the AKP and MHP went to the island and started working for the incumbent President Ersin Tatar.

AKP AND MHP FIGURES ON THE ISLAND

According to a report by the Turkish Cypriot News Agency (TAK), the delegation included AKP Deputy Chairman Hüseyin Yaman, former Interior Minister and MP Süleyman Soylu, MP Orhan Erdem, MHP Kütahya MP Ahmet Erbaş, AKP Northern Cyprus Representative Emre Kaya, and UID Northern Cyprus President Fadıl Şanverdi.

REACTION FROM CYPRIOTS

According to a headline story in today's Cyprus newspaper, Soylu attempted to gather votes in his election campaign by using the rhetoric of “survival”. The fact that representatives of the People's Alliance went door to door to gather votes drew reactions from Turkish Cypriots and the opposition.

Tatar's biggest rival is the CTP's presidential candidate, Tufan Erhürman. The meeting held in Nicosia the previous day for Erhürman was attended by a large crowd and was full of enthusiasm. Those attending the event said, ‘Neither imported campaign tactics, nor transported voters, nor Ankara's games can save Tatar.’ At the meeting, where a message of unity was conveyed, Erhürman said, ‘The world will hear our voice.’

Ankara had also directly intervened in the 2020 election, giving Tatar intensive support to prevent the re-election of social democrat President Mustafa Akıncı.

TATAR, ANKARA'S MAN, GIVES THE STARTING SIGNAL

The propaganda process for the first round of the election officially began yesterday. Current President Ersin Tatar announced his manifesto for the first round of the election, in which he will run as an independent candidate, and launched his campaign. Tatar will seek re-election with his campaign entitled ‘Vision: Attack Diplomacy’.

According to the draw held by the Supreme Election Board, the order of the candidates on the ballot paper is as follows:

1 - Osman Zorba (Cyprus Socialist Party)

2 - Tufan Erhürman (Republican Turkish Party)

3 - Arif Salih Kırdağ (Independent)

4 - Ahmet Boran (Independent)

5 - Mehmet Hasgüler (Independent)

6 - İbrahim Yazıcı (Independent)

7 - Hüseyin Gürlek (Independent)

8 - Ersin Tatar (Independent)

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled AKP’den Kuzey Kıbrıs seçimine müdahale, published in BirGün newspaper on September 25, 2025.