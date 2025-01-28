AKP is playing an unchallenged game: The key to salvation is in our hands

Politics Collective

A fire in a hotel in Bolu has become a major disaster in killing 78 people.

A new catastrophe has been added to the chain of disasters as a consequence of the unlimited and unregulated exploitation by the capital under the one-man regime. The capitalized state (without institutions and regulations), where the Tourism Minister is the owner of a tourism firm that does the marketing of the burned hotel, paves the way for similar profit networks and corrupt mob structures in other areas, just as it has created the newborn gang which trafficked infants in multiple hospitals.

Every devastation and disaster contribute to a growing sense of pessimism in society. In these circumstances, the opposition, beyond the blame-shifting game, cannot show the strength to confront the unlimited scheme of exploitation. Desperation replaces anger because of this scheme causing these unjust deaths while the opposition fails to overcome all kinds of injustice.

There are such major events that the country must wake up. What is being presented in an opposition is nothing but a verse of literary tales describing how sorrowful the country is and how cruel the government can be. In such a situation, there is no reaction beyond the depletion of all light of hope for the future...

DESIGNING OPPOSITION AND THE ACT OF SEARCHING

Meanwhile, AKP and MHP pursue their attempts to shape the opposition. Starting from Esenyurt, the circle is getting smaller, while CHP, which lost the momentum built up in the normalization and détente paths, is struggling to react to such operations.

With the arrest of Ümit Özdağ, the intervention in the racist-fascist wing of the bourgeois opposition continues in tandem with the transfer of MPs from İYİ Party. It is also clear that Akşener, who was previously at the core of the opposition (regardless of whether she is in the cabinet or not), has been given a de facto vice-presidential position. Given all this, it is obvious that this never-ending game of “the man has won” will not be fully understood unless we question the role of the imperialism not only inside the governments but also inside the opposition.

Undoubtedly, the Ayşe Barın investigation, which was initiated with the monopolization debates in the TV production industry, cannot be evaluated apart from this operation. The monopolization of the industry was suddenly turned into an arrest over Gezi protests. Along with an attempt to control the cultural sphere of struggle, a new threat is also being directed at everyone from the public opposition to the intellectuals by holding the door of Gezi open after ten years.

The deception of peace based on the rhetoric of a Middle East-centered Kurdish alliance continues with exploratory talks! According to the polls, the attempts to gather the public and the opposition around this deception have so far failed to achieve any results. However, the same cannot be claimed for the opposition parties, which are already perplexed. So much so that CHP, which stated that they had a fruitful meeting with the DEM delegation and that they hope for a successful process, is now praising the “patriotism” of Ümit Özdağ who has been arrested over his stance on this peace issue.

In the atmosphere caused by this huge lack of opposition, AKP and MHP have begun implementing unbridled oppression to seize power. Yet on the other hand, we are also witnessing that large sections of the people continue to struggle to throw off the regime, which they consider the source of disasters and crises. The slightest resistance, a scratch, an objection turns into hope.

IF WE REFUSE TO ACCEPT OUR FATE

More and more people on the opposition front are beginning to realize that things cannot continue as they have been. The CHP leadership with a degree of bewilderment, has finally declared “This is a declaration of war.” Some voices are now emphasizing the need for a struggle centered on criticizing and dismantling the one-man regime.

However, this approach still cannot overcome the same flawed political mindset that prioritizes debates about who will be the candidate—reminiscent of the mistakes made during the 23 May elections. It is evident that any opposition formed within this framework which the government has so far easily manipulated, will lack of power.

Meanwhile, on another front of the parliamentary opposition, it is clear that a genuine opposition movement cannot emerge from within the confines of the government’s game built on false promises of peace, unrealistic expectations of democratization or rallying around initiatives aimed at drafting a new constitution.

The need for an independent opposition focus, one that stands outside this limited scope is now more apparent than ever. Discussions about how to achieve this are ongoing—not only among political circles but also within organized social opposition movements fighting for their rights.

Amid all this negativity, a glimmer of hope emerges. The accumulated experiences—both positive and negative—of various united struggles can now serve as a foundation. With the lessons learned from these struggles, a new path for resistance, rooted in social movements, can be forged.

If we refuse to stand by and watch this order which condemns the people to death through all kinds of evil; if we reject the illusion of seizing power once again; and if we resist falling into the traps of a new constitution tied to false promises of democracy from this regime, then there is no alternative but to seek ways to create a new focus of struggle and opposition together...

Yes, there will undoubtedly be those who despair in the face of such overwhelming darkness and evil in the country. But we must not forget this: these lands have witnessed the most beautiful examples of solidarity, the purest revolutionary ideals and the most glorious resistances. The peoples of these lands have built a new country out of poverty. This is the land of the most beautiful stories, the most moving poems, and the most heartfelt folk songs. And that is why it is "ours."

This land shines with the light of those buried in its deepest depths. It is our responsibility to magnify that light and carry it forward…

Note: This text has been translated from the article titled AKP sahayı boş buldu, tek kale oynuyor: Kurtuluş sadece kendi ellerimizde published in BirGün newspaper on January 26, 2025.