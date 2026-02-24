AKP's 24th year picture: 3.6 million extremely poor households

Mustafa Bildircin

The Ministry of Family and Social Services' study on the Income Supplement Support System painted a picture of deep poverty in Turkey. The study, which presented the clearest picture of the extent of need in Turkey in the 24th year of the AKP government, shared projections on the number of households expected to benefit from the system.

The AKP, which has attempted to conceal deep poverty in Turkey with social assistance, announced that a new support programme will be implemented in 2027. Preparatory work has begun on the Income Supplementation Support System, which was launched as a pilot programme in 2026 and is set to be rolled out across Turkey in 2027.

DETAILS OF THE WORK

BirGün has obtained details of the work being done by the Ministry of Family and Social Services and the Ministry of Treasury and Finance on the Income Supplement Support System. The work states that families with ‘income below the minimum wage’ and ‘no income at all’ will be included in the system.

MILLIONS OF EXTREMELY POOR

The ministries' study envisaged that 3.6 million households would be included in the Income Supplement Minimum Support System in 2026. According to TÜİK's calculation, which considers a household to consist of four people, it was reported that in 2026, 14.4 million citizens would live in households with an income below the minimum wage.

The study also included projections for 2028. It was noted that the number of households to be included in the Income Supplement Family Support System, planned to be 3.6 million in 2027, would increase to 3.7 million in 2028.

∗∗∗

POVERTY THAT CANNOT BE FIXED

The deep poverty in Turkey could not be concealed by the 359.1 billion TL spent under the banner of ‘fighting poverty.’ By 2025, the number of children unable to be cared for by their families is projected to reach 183,000, the number of households unable to pay their electricity bills is expected to reach 2.5 million, and the number of GSS debtors is anticipated to reach 8.2 million.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled AKP’nin 24’üncü yıl tablosu: 3,6 milyon aşırı yoksul hane, published in BirGün newspaper on February 24, 2026.