AKP's mid-term summary on education: Poverty, violence, religious indoctrination

As schools enter the mid-term break today, a report prepared by Eğitim Sen has revealed the damage caused by the AKP regime's policies in education. The first half of the 2025-2026 academic year was marked by teachers awaiting appointment, a cleaning and hygiene crisis, child poverty, increasing violence, child labour and the religious indoctrination of education.

The report emphasised that education has been removed from being a public right and shaped according to market and political preferences.

It was noted that while hundreds of thousands of teachers were awaiting appointment, lessons in schools were being conducted by paid and non-subject-specific teachers, and cleaning tasks were left to the ‘volunteering’ of teachers and students due to a shortage of support staff. The report, which also included the Ministry of National Education's (MEB) formal education statistics, drew attention to the growing share of the private sector in pre-school education.

According to the report, the share of private education jumped from 36 per cent to 41 per cent in one year.

RELIGIOUS EDUCATION PROJECT

The report highlighted that the most alarming growth was in the 4-6 Year Old Quran Courses run by the Presidency of Religious Affairs, noting that the number of institutions providing religious education and the number of children attending them had increased by 33 per cent.

The report stated that the appointment of ‘spiritual advisors’ to schools under the ‘I Am Sensitive to My Environment, I Uphold My Values’ (ÇEDES) project deepened the religiousisation of schools. The report stated that protocols signed with the Directorate of Religious Affairs and religious foundations and associations targeted secular education, recalling that 336 religious officials had been assigned to schools in Ordu. The report called for an immediate end to these practices, stating that they violated the principle of secularism. It drew attention to the fact that the budget allocated to the Directorate of Religious Education had increased exponentially over the years.

THEY DIED WHILE WORKING

Eğitim Sen also pointed out that the Vocational Education Centre (MESEM) programme legitimises child labour under the guise of ‘skills training’. The report noted that MESEMs are imposed as a ‘compulsory choice’ for poor students and their families, effectively reducing the 12-year compulsory education period to 8 years. The report recalled that at least 17 children registered with MESEMs had lost their lives in work-related accidents and stated that the proportion of apprentices and trainees among the total number of insured persons had risen from 4% to 10% in the last 10 years.

According to the report, there are approximately 2.3 million child workers in Turkey, and at least 770 children have lost their lives in work-related accidents in the last 12 years alone. The report emphasised that child poverty is one of the biggest problems in the country and highlighted that 611,612 children are out of school. According to the report, approximately half of these children are girls.

POVERTY HAS INCREASED

The report stated that child poverty directly affects the right to education, noting that more than 5 million children in Turkey live below the poverty line and that many students go to school hungry. The report highlighted that malnourished children have a 15 per cent higher absenteeism rate, a 25 per cent lower graduation rate and a 20-point decrease in mental development.

The report stated that the demand for one free meal per day in schools must be implemented immediately.

The report emphasised that in provinces such as Maraş, Adıyaman, Hatay, Malatya and Osmaniye, which suffered the most destruction in the 6 February earthquakes, many schools are still providing education in container classrooms or damaged buildings.

The report also highlighted that only 49,578 permanent cleaning staff are employed in over 60,000 state schools across Turkey, noting that many schools do not even have a single cleaning staff member. It was emphasised that this situation poses a threat to children's health.

PURCHASING POWER DECLINED

According to the report, as teachers' purchasing power rapidly declined, the number of quarter gold coins that a newly hired teacher could buy with their salary fell from 10 to 7 in one year. The report stated that teachers with excess qualifications were victimised by arbitrary appointments and emphasised that teachers who were not appointed were left facing insecurity and poverty. The report stated that approximately 90,000 teachers are paid below the minimum wage and work with 15 days of insurance. The report also stated that the shortage of nearly 100,000 teachers was being attempted to be filled by paid teaching positions. The report noted that violence in schools had become systematic and drew attention to the lack of safety for teachers and students. Eğitim Sen emphasised that the regime's abandonment of public education policies was responsible for this situation.

The report stated that the situation at the start of the half-year break showed that ‘another term had been lost’ and reminded that it is the state's responsibility to provide equal, free, secular and scientific education. The report warned that unless the structural crisis in education is resolved, the problems will continue in the second half of the year.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled AKP’nin eğitimde yarıyıl bilançosu: Yoksulluk, şiddet, dinselleştirme, published in BirGün newspaper on January 16, 2026.