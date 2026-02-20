AKP's solution process plan: What will the legal regulations be?

As part of the solution process, a joint report was accepted by the commission established in Parliament, while work continues on the draft law planned to be brought to the agenda in March.

According to the plans, a temporary law will be enacted first, followed by steps towards enforcement regulations.

The law, which will be independent and temporary in nature, will set clear boundaries so as not to set a precedent for other types of crimes and organisations.

‘FETÖ EXCLUDED’

According to a report in the pro-government Turkey newspaper, the law will be defined as ‘applicable only to terrorist organisations whose existence has been determined and confirmed to have ended’. This will prevent FETÖ (Fetullahist Terrorist Organisation) from benefiting from subsequent laws.

After the framework law passes through parliament, amendments will be made to relevant laws, primarily the Turkish Penal Code, the Anti-Terrorism Law, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Penal Enforcement Law, and administrative steps will be determined.

JUDICIAL CONTROL METHOD

Following the harmonisation laws to be enacted under the framework law, ‘PKK members who have not committed any crimes’ will be subject to an enforcement regime similar to the ‘effective repentance’ provisions in the current Turkish Penal Code if they apply to the security authorities within one year.

Even if they have not committed any crimes, no punishment will be imposed on organisation members in this situation.

Those who return to Turkey and ‘have not committed a crime’ will not be imprisoned but will be subject to judicial control rules.

If they do not reoffend within five years, they will be removed from judicial control. In a sense, those who do not commit crimes will serve their sentences not in prison but under judicial control outside.

A separate enforcement regime will apply to organisation members who have committed crimes or are currently in prison. There will be no amnesty for organisation members who have committed crimes.

However, it is planned to allow those who have served most of their sentences in prison to serve the remainder of their sentences outside. Here, the severity of the offence will be an important criterion for conditional release.

For example, it is stated that organisation members sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment or life imprisonment may be subject to 10 years of conditional release if they have served 25 years in prison.

However, they will be subject to strict judicial control rules and will be sent back to prison if they ‘commit another crime’. AKP sources also stated that organisation members who commit crimes will not be excluded from punishment in any way, noting that no regulations will be made that could create a perception of impunity in society.

According to the Penal Enforcement Law (CİK), PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan is not eligible for parole under any circumstances.

‘NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE FOR ÖCALAN’

If Öcalan, like other PKK members, is to serve the remainder of his sentence outside of prison, the provision in the CIK stating that ‘in cases of aggravated life imprisonment for crimes against state security, the constitutional order, and national defence committed within the framework of an organisation's activities, conditional release shall not apply’ must be removed.

No decision has yet been made on this matter within the AKP.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled AKP’nin çözüm süreci planı: Yasal düzenlemeler ne olacak?, published in BirGün newspaper on February 20, 2026.