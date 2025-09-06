AKP targets SOL Genç, investigation launched against 8 members

News Centre

The youth rally held by SOL Youth in Zeytinli, Balıkesir, was targeted by the AKP Balıkesir Provincial Directorate. An investigation was launched against 8 individuals.

During the march, it was ‘assessed’ that some slogans could constitute ‘insulting the President’ and ‘elements of a crime’. Following this, an investigation was launched by police teams, and the identities of 8 individuals were determined.

Furthermore, it was alleged that ‘slogans and banners not included in the petition submitted by the organising committee on 20 August were used, the specified times were not adhered to, and the rally continued after sunset.’ For these reasons, an investigation was launched against eight individuals on the grounds that they had acted in violation of Law No. 2911.

AKP PROVINCIAL CHAIRMAN FILED A CRIMINAL COMPLAINT

Following the rally, which was attended by thousands of young people under the slogan ‘Nature, Life and Homeland: Our Word, Our Future,’ the AKP Balıkesir Provincial Chairmanship filed a criminal complaint alleging that the President had been insulted.

In a statement signed by Provincial Chairman Mehmet Aydemir, it was claimed that the slogans chanted at the rally constituted ‘insulting the President and disturbing public peace.’

The statement issued by SOL Genç included the following remarks: "Our shouting the truth at the Youth Rally we organised has disturbed the AKP, which is plunging the homeland into darkness and plundering nature, life and the homeland. The AKP Provincial Headquarters, which obviously does not know who organised the march, is also unaware of the real problems of the people. They mistake the truth and facts for insults. We call on the entire public to stand in solidarity against the investigations, pressures, and threats! No matter what you do, there are young people and revolutionaries who will continue to fight for the country!"

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled AKP hedef gösterdi, 8 SOL Genç üyesi hakkında soruşturma başlatıldı, published in BirGün newspaper on September 6, 2025.