Ali İsmail Korkmaz to be commemorated at the site of the attack
Ali İsmail Korkmaz will be commemorated tomorrow on the street where he was attacked, at the call of ALİKEV, DİSK, KESK, TMMOB and TTB. Students will commemorate Ali İsmail at the university beforehand.
Ali İsmail Korkmaz, a student at Anadolu University who was beaten to death by numerous police officers and civilian-clad assailants armed with clubs during the Gezi Resistance, will be commemorated on the 12th anniversary of the attack.
University students will gather tomorrow (2 June) at 14:00 in front of the Faculty of Law at Anadolu University.
Following this, the Ali İsmail Korkmaz Foundation (ALİKEV), DİSK, KESK, TMMOB, and TTB will hold a commemoration on the street where Ali İsmail was beaten.
Source: Ali İsmail Korkmaz saldırıya uğradığı yerde anılacak