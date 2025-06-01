Ali İsmail Korkmaz to be commemorated at the site of the attack

Ali İsmail Korkmaz, a student at Anadolu University who was beaten to death by numerous police officers and civilian-clad assailants armed with clubs during the Gezi Resistance, will be commemorated on the 12th anniversary of the attack.

University students will gather tomorrow (2 June) at 14:00 in front of the Faculty of Law at Anadolu University.

Following this, the Ali İsmail Korkmaz Foundation (ALİKEV), DİSK, KESK, TMMOB, and TTB will hold a commemoration on the street where Ali İsmail was beaten.

Source: Ali İsmail Korkmaz saldırıya uğradığı yerde anılacak