Ali Yerlikaya: The black box of the aircraft carrying the Libyan delegation has been found

Work on the wreckage of the jet carrying the Libyan military delegation in Ankara is continuing. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the aircraft’s black box has been found.

Search operations continue at the wreckage of the private jet carrying Libyan Chief of the General Staff General Muhammed Ali Al-Haddad, four others with him and three crew members. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, who came to the scene, said the aircraft’s black box had been reached and stated: “In the wreckage area, the aircraft’s voice recording device was found at 02.45 and the black box was found at 03.20.”

Search operations at the wreckage of the private jet carrying Libyan Chief of the General Staff General Muhammed Ali Al-Haddad, four others with him and three crew members intensified with the first light of day.

After taking off from Esenboğa Airport last night (23 December), the Falcon 50 jet reported an “emergency” to the air traffic control centre due to an electrical fault and requested an “emergency landing” but crashed into open land in the Kesikkavak village area of Haymana district.

Photo: AA

Security forces sent to the area after a report reached the wreckage as a result of their work. Despite heavy rain and fog overnight, the search operation continued and sped up with the first light of day.

Gendarmerie teams who secured the crash area with a security cordon are not allowing civilians to enter the area. Due to the ground being muddy, tracked ambulances were sent to the area.

Officials are monitoring the work from the mobile coordination centre set up by AFAD.

Meanwhile, four public prosecutors assigned by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office for the investigation are also taking part in the work.

Interior Minister Yerlikaya also carried out inspections in the area where the aircraft crashed. Noting that the black box had been reached, Yerlikaya said that 408 personnel, 103 ground vehicles and 7 aircraft were on duty at the site.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Ali Yerlikaya: Libya heyetini taşıyan uçağın karakutusu bulundu, published in BirGün newspaper on December 24, 2025.