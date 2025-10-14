All actors focused on Syria

As actors involved in the domestic peace process turn their attention to Syria, intense diplomatic and military traffic is taking place both in the field and at the table. In the past 48 hours, the region has witnessed several interconnected developments as negotiations between the US, Damascus and the SDF accelerated. As US President Trump set foot in the Middle East, the SDF operating in northeastern Syria reached a preliminary agreement to be integrated into the Syrian army. The deal includes the incorporation of militants and weapons into the army, and the group agreed to hand over the oil fields in Deir ez-Zor to the Damascus government.

The integration of SDF militants and weapons into the Syrian army has long been debated and was one of the key conditions of the 10 October agreement. The Syrian government and the organisation have now taken a step in that direction. The SDF had already announced its decision to transfer the oil fields in Deir ez-Zor to the Syrian government. However, the group’s leader Mazloum Abdi added, “Our withdrawal from Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor is not up for discussion. The files of Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor and Hasakah are linked to Syria’s future system of governance.”

Senior Turkish and Syrian officials met in Ankara on 12 October. The meeting, hosted by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, was attended on the Turkish side by Defence Minister Yaşar Güler and National Intelligence Organisation (MİT) Chief İbrahim Kalın, and on the Syrian side by Foreign Minister Esad Hasan Sheybani, Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Kasra and Intelligence Chief Hüseyin es-Selame.

CALL FOR REGULAR MEETINGS

Meanwhile, domestic politics, where the reflections of regional developments are felt most strongly, have become increasingly dynamic. As discussions continue over whether a commission delegation should meet with Öcalan, former Speaker of Parliament Bülent Arınç supported the DEM Party and MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli’s calls for talks, saying, “If no one volunteers, I will personally go to İmralı and meet with Öcalan.” DEM Party Parliamentary Group Deputy Chair Sezai Temelli made statements at a press conference in Parliament regarding the peace process. Referring to the work of the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission, Temelli said, “The commission is conducting internal negotiations, but there is also an external dimension. This external negotiation must be conducted with Mr Abdullah Öcalan. It needs to be scheduled and the delegation to visit him must be determined.” Temelli stressed that the process should not consist of a single meeting: “Our wish is for the formation of a strong commission delegation representing everyone. The commission should not meet just once, but ensure regular contact and dialogue. We expect everyone to make an effort on this.” Temelli noted that there was no timetable yet for the commission’s meeting with PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan.

SÖZCÜ TV AND TELE1 CLAIM

Meanwhile, it was reported that PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan had sent a media-related message through Pervin Buldan, interpreted as a call for censorship, with Sözcü TV and TELE1 TV as its alleged targets. Columnist Yıldıray Oğur wrote, “According to my sources in Ankara, Öcalan has recently started watching Sözcü TV and TELE1 TV. He was already watching some pro-government and opposition channels. But on these latest ones, he apparently came across intense objections to the peace process for the first time and was surprised.”

Presidential Chief Advisor and Deputy Chair of the Presidential Council on Legal Policies Mehmet Uçum wrote on Sunday that this period, which will prepare Turkey’s era of rise, has two main phases: “transition” and “developing democracy.” Uçum said, “These two main phases must never overlap. In other words, the ‘Transition to a Terror-Free Turkey Process’ and the ‘Democracy Development Process’ must be treated separately.”

In addition, the chanting of “Biji serok Apo” in the DEM Party group in Parliament sparked controversy and was taken to court. The Veterans and Martyrs’ Families Foundation filed a criminal complaint against the DEM Party group.

THIS WEEK WOMEN AND YOUTH WILL BE HEARD

The parliamentary commission on the peace process will listen to youth and women’s organisations this week. The National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission will convene on Wednesday. In its upcoming session, the first panel will hear from representatives of the Turkey Youth Foundation (TÜGVA), Turkey Technology Team Foundation (T3), Young Peace Builders Association, Youth Organisations Forum (GoFor), Anatolian Youth Association (AGD) and National Turkish Student Union (MTTB). The second panel will host representatives of the Women and Democracy Association (KADEM), 29 October Women’s Association (29 EKD), I Need Peace Women’s Initiative, Turkish Businesswomen’s Association (TİKAD) and Hazar Education, Culture and Solidarity Association. The Free Women’s Movement (Tevgera Jinên Azad - TJA) will also take part among the women’s organisations.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Aktörlerin bütün dikkati Suriye’de, published in BirGün newspaper on October 14, 2025.