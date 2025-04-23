All three figures responsible for preparing İstanbul for earthquakes are in prison

The 6.2 magnitude İstanbul earthquake has once again brought into question how prepared the city truly is for such disasters. Despite the fact that government institutions should be coordinating with municipalities to implement earthquake safety measures in İstanbul, many experts on the subject within the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) remain imprisoned.

HEAD OF EARTHQUAKE DEPARTMENT TAYFUN KAHRAMAN IS IN PRISON

Tayfun Kahraman, one of Turkey’s most prominent urban planners, served as Head of the İBB Department of Earthquake Risk Management and Urban Improvement from 2019 to 2022. He led top-level efforts using İBB resources to make İstanbul a resilient city. However, on 25 April 2022, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison on charges related to the 2013 Gezi Park protests. Tayfun Kahraman has been in prison for nearly three years.

İBB PRESIDENT EKREM İMAMOĞLU IS IN PRISON

The 5.8 magnitude earthquake on 26 September 2019 starkly revealed the earthquake threat facing İstanbul and made swift action imperative. Under the leadership of İBB President Ekrem İmamoğlu, a workshop on earthquake preparedness was held on 2–3 December 2019. Bringing together experts in the field, the workshop featured scientific research on topics ranging from the building stock and first aid to city planning. Despite taking on a leading role in preparing İstanbul for earthquakes, İBB President Ekrem İmamoğlu was taken into custody on 19 March 2025 and subsequently arrested.

HEAD OF ZONING DEPARTMENT GÜRKAN AKGÜN IS IN PRISON

Gürkan Akgün, Head of the İBB Department of Zoning and Urban Planning, had identified earthquakes as the most pressing issue facing İstanbul. He had called for the urgent establishment of an Earthquake Council through collaboration between experts, municipalities, and the central government. A key figure in İBB’s earthquake preparedness efforts, Gürkan Akgün was also detained and arrested during the 19 March İBB operation.

