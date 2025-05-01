All together against one-man

The İzmir Courier Team and Solidarity Platform announced that they will be present in the squares of 10 cities on 1 May. Speaking to BirGün on behalf of the platform, Ahmet Karadaş drew attention to the insecurity and exploitation experienced by motorcycle couriers. Noting that couriers, previously classified as a low-risk occupation, were recently reclassified as a “hazardous occupation” thanks to significant effort and struggle, Karadaş said: “We are not bosses, we are workers. Phrases like ‘boss courier’ or ‘your own boss’ serve only to obscure reality. We offer our labour, but we do not receive its full value. While we are now in the hazardous occupations group, we remind everyone that our status should actually be ‘very hazardous occupation’. To raise our voices against all of this, we must join 1 May in full force.”

NO JUSTICE WITHOUT HEARING THE WORKERS

In a statement by Mümin Güler, President of the Engineers’ TEK-SEN Energy Union, demands for equal pay for equal work, fair working conditions, and a merit-based employment system were reiterated. The statement read: “Without hearing the voice of labour, the voice of justice cannot rise. Therefore, where labour is not valued, justice cannot flourish.”

Güler listed their demands for 1 May as follows:

A Professional Engineering Law must be enacted to protect the dignity and rights of the profession,

Income justice must be established with equivalent occupational groups,

A merit-based promotion system must be created,

A wage policy ensuring decent living conditions must be implemented,

All employees must receive fair compensation for their labour regardless of institution or position.

The Socialist Feminist Movement also issued a statement calling people to the streets on 1 May, saying “We are in revolt together.” The statement emphasised that this year is a “year of struggle.”

“In 2025, which AKP declared the ‘year of the family’, women responded with resistance at the forefront of barricades on 8 March, on campuses, in the streets, in workplaces, and in the squares making it the year of struggle. Across the country, the unrelenting struggle of women against the Islamist one-man regime echoed far and wide. While they try to confine women to the family definition and shut us in the home, they are also attempting to assert control over our bodies. The government demonises vaginal birth under the guise of promoting ‘natural birth’ and even dictates how we should give birth. As it tries to make poverty and crisis invisible, it targets our very lives. We will not bow down to the Islamist darkness they are trying to create. No, we will not surrender. Against patriarchal capitalism, the exploitation of our labour, and those who seek to dominate our bodies we will be in the streets on 1 May,” the statement said.

The We Will Stop Femicide Platform also released a statement titled “We Are Thousands Against the One-Man Rule — We Will Not Be Exploited, We Will Not Be Killed. We Are in the Squares on 1 May.” The statement read: “One reflection of our collective struggle will be on 1 May, just like the many other squares we have filled until now. This 1 May, our march will once again become a nightmare for those who steal our labour, interfere in how many children we will have and how we will give birth, side with capital and oppose women, and render us unemployed. We invite all women, with all our organisations and colours, to fill the squares on 1 May.”

LEFT PARTY TO TAKE TO THE STREETS IN 91 LOCATIONS

LEFT Party also announced that it will be in the squares on 1 May at 91 locations both in Turkey and abroad. In İstanbul, the meeting point will be Kadıköy; in Ankara, in front of the Ankara Cultural Centre (AKM). The party will also take to the streets in many districts of İzmir and Antalya. Beyond Turkey, LEFT Party will also be present in public squares in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Austria, and Italy.

Meanwhile, trade unions and labour organisations such as DİSK, KESK, TMMOB, and TTB renewed their calls for action, while CHP hung a banner reading “Justice or Misery” on its headquarters yesterday.





Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Tek adama karşı hep birlikte, published in BirGün newspaper on May 1, 2025.