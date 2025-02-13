Allegation: “Judge freed killer in exchange for bribe”

At the Hatay Courthouse, Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş. allegedly tried to bribe Prosecutor Abdussamed B. to release confiscated trucks belonging to a smuggling gang. This complaint led to the reopening of old case files. A wave of judicial corruption scandals began to unfold, exposing not only the allegations themselves but also alarming details about how the judiciary operated.Top of FormBottom of Form Prosecutors and judges admitted to signing decisions without reviewing case files. Years later, a controversial release order resurfaced.

Hatay Chief Public Prosecutor Abdussamed B., who alleged that the judge had offered him a bribe, filed a complaint with the Board of Judges and Prosecutors' Chief Inspector on July 5, 2023. He stated that he had obtained new information about the suspended Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş. Abdussamed B. revealed that in 2021, a suspect in a murder case in Kırıkhan, Hatay, had been released during the second hearing by Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş. He further alleged that the judge had met with the president of Hatay’s 5th High Criminal Court, which was set to review the appeal against the release, and pressured them not to issue a detention order. Additionally, he claimed that the judge had accepted a bribe in exchange for this decision.

MURDER CAUGHT ON CAMERA

The murder took place in Kırıkhan, Hatay, on March 26, 2021. Veysel Karakoç got into a fight with Mustafa Zambak, with whom he had a long-standing feud. During the altercation, Karakoç drew a gun and fired five shots, killing Zambak. Security cameras captured the incident, showing that Karakoç initiated the fight. Although Mustafa Zambak was armed, he never fired his weapon. Bullet casings and projectiles found at the scene all belonged to Karakoç’s gun. He confessed to the crime in his first statement. In other words, it was a murder case with overwhelming and indisputable evidence.

UNANIMOUS RELEASE DECISION

Despite the overwhelming evidence, the Kırıkhan High Criminal Court unanimously decided to release Veysel Karakoç during the second hearing on October 20, 2021—only seven months after the murder. The decision caused shock, as such an early release was unusual in a murder trial. The court was presided over by Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş., who was also the President of the Kırıkhan Judicial Commission. Judges Yazgül K. and Nurseli Özalp U. also voted in favor of the release. As part of the investigation into Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş., the testimony of the murdered Mustafa Zambak’s relatives was taken as witnesses.

His brother, Yusuf Zambak, stated:

"After the murder, our mutual acquaintance who attempted to reconcile us told me that the killer, Veysel Karakoç, would be released in the second hearing even before the trial began. He claimed they had paid a bribe. It was rumored that the suspect's lawyer, Vedat A., arranged the deal. When I told my lawyer about this, he said such a thing was impossible."

KILLER’S FAMILY: "WE GOT HIM OUT"

Lawyer Berat A., testifying as a witness, confirmed these claims, stating:

"The defendant's crime was undeniable. There was even security footage. Since the case was so clear, I took it on with confidence. However, I started hearing rumors that the defendant would be released before the verdict. The victim's family was saying that he would be freed in the second hearing. I dismissed these claims, believing it was impossible given the overwhelming evidence. But when the court unanimously ruled for his release in the second hearing, I was shocked. I attributed the unanimous decision to the influence of Presiding Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş. over the two junior members of the panel. After the release decision, while I was in the courthouse courtyard, the defendant’s brother approached me and said, ‘What happened, lawyer? Weren't you going to get him a life sentence? See how we got him out!’”

Berat A. also stated that he and two other lawyers persistently filed appeals for the defendant’s re-arrest, but all their requests were denied. Lawyer Berat A. stated that Muhammet Bestami K., who had resigned as a prosecutor after being investigated for FETÖ links and later became a lawyer, was summoned to Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş.'s office:

"Lawyer Muhammet Bestami K. withdrew from the case after this meeting. I believe the judge forced him to drop the case by threatening to associate him with FETÖ."

JUDGE THREATENED THE LAWYER

Witness Muhammet Bestami K., in his testimony, stated that he had been summoned by the judge and recounted the following:

"He told me that the defendant’s family had filed a complaint against me via CİMER, accusing me of being a FETÖ member. He assured me that he wouldn’t include the document in the case file. He tried to persuade me not to pursue the case too aggressively. I sensed he was biased and would rule in favor of the defendant. During the sixth hearing, we filed a motion to remove the judge, but it wasn’t accepted. Fearing for my safety and my family's, I ultimately withdrew from the case."

During the investigation into Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş., several witnesses testified that the defendant Veysel Karakoç’s family had sold an apartment and numerous livestock, raising 1.5 million TL, which they allegedly paid as a bribe to the judge. The investigation uncovered significant evidence supporting this claim.

ASSISTED IN APARTMENT SALE

During the sale of the apartment, the Kırıkhan Land Registry Office sent an inquiry to the Kırıkhan Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, asking whether the defendant was still in custody. Although the inquiry was not addressed to him, Presiding Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş. responded within 18 minutes, confirming that the defendant was indeed in custody. This revealed that the judge was actively assisting the defendant’s family in finalizing the apartment sale—allegedly used to gather bribe money. Several prosecutors and judges who were working at the Kırıkhan Courthouse at the time testified that they were shocked by the release decision in this case. They stated that after the ruling, bribery allegations spread across the town, significantly damaging the judiciary’s reputation.

“WE DIDN’T EVEN KNOW THE CASE FILE”

Despite his role, Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş. did not issue the ruling alone—judges Yazgül K. and Nurseli Özalp U. also voted for the defendant’s release, making it a unanimous decision. However, what emerged from their testimonies painted a disturbing picture of judicial malpractice. In her testimony during the investigation, Judge Nurseli Özalp U., who had been appointed to Kırıkhan Courthouse in 2019 for her first assignment, admitted that the judges on the panel had ruled on cases without even reviewing the files:

"The defendant’s release was completely orchestrated by Presiding Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş., who forced the decision through. When he announced the interim ruling and said, ‘Unanimously decided to release the defendant,’ the court clerk Alperen turned around and looked at me. I shrugged, signaling that I had no prior knowledge. After the hearing, another panel judge and I asked the presiding judge, ‘Can a defendant accused of intentional murder be released in the second hearing?’ He responded that the defendant’s actions fell under self-defense. He insisted that he had examined the file thoroughly. Since we had not reviewed the file ourselves, we did not object. However, when I later reviewed the case file and the security footage, I saw that the judge’s explanation was false. The confrontation was initiated by the defendant, not the victim. I told the presiding judge that the suspect should be re-arrested, but he refused. Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş. would take important case files home and not allow us to review them. We had no access to the documents."

“UNANIMOUS DECISION” SHOCKED US

The court's other panel member, Yazgül K., stated in her testimony that she had started working at the Kırıkhan Courthouse in 2019. She admitted that they attended hearings without reading or knowing the case files, confessing:

"Presiding judge would take important case files home and would not allow us—myself and the other panel judge—to review them. When he announced that the defendant’s release was a ‘unanimous decision’ we were shocked. He never consulted us in deliberations, let alone allowed us to express our opinions."

Another alarming aspect of the judicial system’s failures was that even when Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş. was on leave, other presiding judges at the court never reversed the controversial release decision. At one point, the court even ruled that the defendant did not need to attend hearings. When questioned about this, Judge Nurseli Özalp U. admitted:

"These panels were temporary. Presiding judge had warned us not to order the suspect’s re-arrest. We didn’t want to go against him or risk any harm, so we ruled against detention requests. We even rejected the victim’s family’s plea for re-arrest. The hearings in this case were incredibly stressful and tense."

The case’s prosecutor, Süleyman Ç., also testified, stating that during the sixth hearing, he had requested the suspect’s re-arrest. During the same session, the victim’s lawyer filed a motion to remove Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş. and officially recorded the allegations against him in the court minutes. Prosecutor Süleyman Ç. recalled:

"When the allegations were brought up during the hearing, Presiding Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş. became extremely stressed. He was visibly sweating, wiping himself down with a tissue until it was completely soaked. Yet, despite everything, the suspect was not re-arrested."

THE SUSPECT HAD ALREADY FLED

By the time the trial reached its seventh and final hearing, allegations of bribery had spread throughout Kırıkhan Courthouse and the town itself. At this point, the court’s two other judges ruled that the suspect should receive a life sentence for intentional homicide. With reductions for "unjust provocation" and "good behavior," the sentence was reduced to 13 years and 4 months in prison. However, the suspect who had been released in the second hearing, had already disappeared and could not be apprehended. Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş. dissented from the final ruling, arguing that the suspect should have been acquitted. In his lengthy dissenting opinion, he claimed that the security footage was unclear and that the victim had drawn his weapon first. He defined the murder as self-defense, even though the victim was shot five times.

“EXEMPTION FROM HEARINGS” GRANTED TO THE SUSPECT

During the investigation into bribery allegations, Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş. denied all accusations. He argued that Judge Nurseli Özalp U. had reviewed all case files and was fully aware of the rulings, while Judge Yazgül K. did not work at all, never read case files, and even played on her phone during hearings. He also pointed out that other judges who presided over the case while he was on leave had similarly failed to order the suspect’s detention. However, things did not stop there. While Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş. was on leave, a different presiding judge and two other judges ruled that the suspect did not even need to attend court hearings—a decision known as "vareste kararı". This meant the murder suspect was granted exemption from appearing in court. The absurdities in the case continued. The victim’s lawyers filed five separate appeals for the suspect’s re-arrest, yet all were rejected by higher courts. The scale of judicial collusion suggested that this went beyond a single judge, raising suspicions of a larger organized network. Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş. claimed he had no unexplained increase in wealth, insisting that he was in debt and that any money in his accounts came from family support. The final indictment by the İskenderun 3rd High Criminal Court concluded that he had accepted a bribe to release the suspect. Investigators discovered that Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş. had contacted the suspect’s lawyer, Vedat A., eight times by phone. The final indictment, which detailed three major irregularities, was sent to the Court of Cassation, where Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş. will face trial in the coming days.

THE KILLER HAD BEEN HIDING NEARBY

Despite receiving a 13-year, 4-month prison sentence, the suspect remained at large for a long time. In reality, he had been hiding in Kırıkhan, the very town where he committed the murder. A resident informed the victim’s family that he had seen the suspect multiple times and had reported him to the police on several occasions. However, the suspect always managed to leave his location just 10 minutes before police arrived. Allegedly, the Zambak family asked this person to inform them if he saw the killer again. Upon receiving information, instead of reporting it to the Kırıkhan Police, they alerted law enforcement in a neighboring district. As a result, a coordinated operation was carried out, leading to the arrest and detention of Veysel Karakoç. The local court’s 13-year, 4-month prison sentence was later overturned, and the suspect's trial is still ongoing.

Note: This article has been translated from “‘Hâkim rüşvetle katili kurtardı’ iddiası” published in BirGün newspaper on February 13, 2025.