Alleged: Trump presented a three-stage plan for Gaza

It has been claimed that US President Donald Trump presented a plan to permanently end Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip at a meeting on Gaza held on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

A meeting on Gaza was held on Tuesday evening on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. According to a report by Israel's Channel 12 television, based on information from three sources familiar with the meeting, Trump presented an ‘American plan’ aimed at completely ending Israel's violent attacks on Gaza, which have been ongoing for nearly two years.

ASKED LEADERS FOR SUPPORT

Trump emphasised to the leaders attending the meeting that Israel must ‘immediately end’ its attacks on Gaza, stating that he presented the plan ‘because Israel is becoming increasingly isolated in the international arena.’

Trump stated that he wanted the leaders to support the plan and be part of the ‘day after plan’ in Gaza.

It was also noted that the Washington administration's plan largely consists of the ‘day after plan for Gaza’ worked on by Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

THREE-PHASE GAZA PLAN

According to sources speaking to Channel 12, US President Donald Trump's plan includes the release of all Israeli prisoners, the establishment of a permanent ceasefire and the gradual withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip.

The plan presented to the leaders attending the meeting also included the establishment of a governing mechanism in the Gaza Strip without Hamas, the deployment of a security force that would include soldiers from Arab and Islamic countries, and the provision of funds from Arab states for the reconstruction of the region.

Under the US plan, the Palestinian Authority is expected to be involved in the process in the Gaza Strip following the Israeli attacks.

CONDITIONAL RESPONSE TO TRUMP

Meanwhile, leaders attending the meeting on Gaza held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly emphasised that they would support Trump's plan under certain conditions.

It was reported that these conditions included Israel not attempting to annex the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, which it occupies, not engaging in any occupation in the Gaza Strip, and not establishing illegal Jewish settlements.

The leaders stated that they would support the plan if humanitarian aid to Gaza was immediately increased and Israel ceased violating the status quo regarding the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

An Arab official who attended the meeting told Channel 12, ‘Everyone left the meeting feeling hopeful. For the first time, we felt there was a serious plan on the table. President Trump wants the war to end. He wants this terrible period to be over and for us to be able to move towards better things in the region.’

Sources also said that Trump clearly stated to the leaders that he would not allow Israel to annex parts of the West Bank.

ERDOĞAN LEFT THE MEETING SATISFIED

At the ‘Gaza Summit’ held by US President Donald Trump with Muslim leaders, he said, "We will end the war in Gaza. We want to return to normal life in the Middle East with the leaders I respect." AKP Chairman and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also stated after the meeting, "We have concluded a very productive and positive meeting. I am satisfied, and I hope the outcome will be favourable."

