Am I more guilty than Kerem Kınık?

İsmail Arı

During the holiday, they turned up at the doors of all my relatives in Tokat at the same time. I was taken into custody at the house where I was a guest and had gone for a holiday visit, and I was arrested before the holiday was over. My crime was a grave one! My crime was practising journalism in this country!

Visitors to the prison keep reminding me of my Red Crescent reports. It made me reflect on the matter once more. What actually happened to the Red Crescent officials—who had become the regime’s back garden, exposed countless corruption scandals, and sold tents during the earthquake? Let me explain straight away.

One of the most controversial presidents of the Red Crescent, which is around 160 years old, was Kerem Kınık. The incident that brought him to the end of the road was the scandal that emerged when it was revealed that, during the earthquake disaster on 6 February 2023, the Red Crescent had sold the tents in its warehouse instead of immediately sending them to the disaster zone.

Numerous criminal complaints were filed against Red Crescent President Kerem Kınık and other Red Crescent officials. It was claimed that “they committed a crime by selling tents to Ahbap” (a non-governmental aid organisation). The investigation, opened following the consolidation of these complaints at the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, was first sent to the Western Criminal Court and then to Istanbul. The investigation file, which was sent back to Ankara after a long interval, was closed without being turned into a case approximately three years after the earthquake disaster.

What is even stranger is that the statements of the then Red Crescent President Kerem Kınık and the Red Crescent executives were not even taken or could not be taken. In other words, they said, “Selling tents during the earthquake is not a crime.” They have thus paved the way for the Red Crescent to sell tents in future earthquakes as well. After all, it’s not a crime!

Those who did not even take the statements of Kerem Kınık and other Red Crescent officials have thrown me into prison on a criminal charge that carries no custodial sentence. This situation shows one thing: in this country, practising journalism is a greater crime than selling tents during an earthquake whilst people are freezing in the cold. So, is this justice?

One day, I hope all the decisions to drop charges made over the last 15 years will be reviewed. Only then will trust in justice in this country increase. If 80 per cent of the public say, “I do not trust justice,” whose doing is this situation?

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Ben Kerem Kınık’tan daha mı suçluyum?, published in BirGün newspaper on May 8, 2026.