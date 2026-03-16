American aggression: Capital’s new favourite

Yusuf Tuna Koç

We have now passed the 16th day of the war launched by the U.S. and Israel against Iran. Following an assassination operation targeting Iran’s top leaders, particularly Khamenei, Iran retaliated by striking U.S. bases in the region and Israel.

At this stage, while Iran—which had been extremely accommodating in the negotiation process—is becoming more determined to continue the war, it is reported that Washington’s doubts are growing.

Moreover, reactions to U.S.-Israeli imperialist aggression are escalating across the global public sphere. As the mask of imperialism—which has been advancing unstoppably since October 7 through genocide, occupation, assassinations, and coups—slips a little further each day, things are not going smoothly on the ground in Iran this time either.

We discussed the U.S.-Israel intervention in Iran, the economic politics of imperialist aggression, the stance of Iranian society, the situation of Kurdish groups, and the Turkish government’s attitude with political scientist Seyhan Erdoğdu.

What does the U.S.’s entry into a hot conflict with Iran shortly after Venezuela reveal about the current character of imperialism? Does this aggressive orientation stem from a temporary crisis conjuncture, or does it signal a more permanent structural transformation within the imperialist system?

Imperialism weaves its network of exploitation over the working classes and peripheral countries not only through economic means but also through the direct or indirect use of force. For this reason, military interventions and wars have been an inseparable part of the historical functioning of the imperialist system.

The uniqueness of today’s developments lies in the fact that this aggressive orientation has resurfaced at a historical moment when the neoliberal globalization era has reached its limits. Following the 2008 global financial crisis, world capitalism has entered a period of multiple crises marked by the simultaneous deepening of economic, social, ecological, and political tensions. This crisis is not merely a financial fluctuation but an expression of the neoliberal accumulation model reaching its structural limits. The retreat of the welfare state, the precariousness of labour, the commodification of public services such as health and education, and rising inequalities have seriously eroded the social legitimacy of the neoliberal order. The political crisis accompanying this situation is characterized by the weakening of political liberalism, the strengthening of new fascist tendencies, the spread of lumpenization, the growth of the informal economy, and the capture of the state by interest groups.

This multi-crisis environment is accompanied by the intensification of the United States’ struggles for hegemony. Today, global power competition has taken the form of a multi-layered struggle not only in the military sphere but also over the fundamental infrastructures organizing global capitalism. Technological superiority, dominance over the global financial system, control of energy resources, oversight of critical minerals and strategic raw materials, the restructuring of global supply chains, and the security of trade routes constitute the primary arenas of this struggle.

Competition over strategic technologies—particularly semiconductors, artificial intelligence, data infrastructure, and digital platforms—has further sharpened the economic and technological dimensions of this power struggle. These domains are becoming decisive factors not only in economic competition but also in military capability and geopolitical power.

Tariff wars, sanctions, and the restructuring of supply chains in response to geopolitical risks demonstrate that the link between economic competition and geopolitical struggle is growing ever stronger. In this process, military power is regaining a central role. Ongoing wars, military interventions, and proxy wars continue to be used as key tools in the struggle for hegemony.

Therefore, the U.S. entering into a hot conflict with Iran cannot be viewed merely as the result of a temporary crisis moment. This development is part of the deepening struggles for hegemony and efforts to reshape global power balances within the context of capitalism’s multi-crisis environment. However, it is not yet possible to say that a new and permanent order has emerged. Neoliberal globalization has entered a process of dissolution; however, a new accumulation regime to replace it has not yet fully taken shape. For this reason, the present day marks a historical transitional period in which the old order has begun to dissolve but the new order has not yet emerged.

THE WAR ON IRAN: A HEGEMONIC MOVE

Is the war against Iran solely about regional hegemony? Are there economic and political reasons behind it? What do you think is the ultimate goal?

The war against Iran cannot be viewed merely as an effort to establish military superiority over a specific country and seize control of the region’s natural resources. This war should be seen as a strategic move aimed at strengthening the United States’ position within the broader struggle for global hegemony.

Iran is situated at the heart of a region extremely rich in energy resources and plays a significant role in the balance of power in the Middle East. Therefore, the military and political pressure exerted on Iran does not merely secure regional superiority; it also creates broader opportunities for control over global energy flows and strategic trade routes. For imperialist powers, control over energy resources and transit routes is not merely an economic tool but also a geopolitical one.

Furthermore, the backdrop of the war against Iran is not limited to energy geopolitics. The hegemonic struggle waged by the U.S. also centres on the global financial system, technological superiority, and control over supply chains. In particular, China’s technological and economic rise lies at the centre of this struggle. For this reason, military interventions carried out in strategic regions—such as the Middle East—which are rich in energy reserves, trade routes, and military base networks, should be evaluated not merely as regional moves but as actions that affect global power balances.

On the other hand, the war economy—one of the forms of response to the accumulation crises of the capitalist system during times of crisis—operates on a much broader scale today. Increased military spending, arms production, and investments in military technologies create new accumulation areas for large capital groups.

Joe Biden said in his farewell speech on January 15, 2025: “Today in America, an oligarchy is taking shape—one possessing extreme wealth, power, and influence—that literally threatens our democracy, our fundamental rights and freedoms, and a fair chance for everyone to advance. As you know, President Eisenhower spoke of the dangers of the military-industrial complex in his farewell address. Sixty years later, I am equally concerned about the potential rise of a technology-industrial complex that could pose real dangers to our country.”

THE MILITARIZATION OF THE OLIGARCHIC ALLIANCE

Indeed, we are witnessing the militarization of U.S. imperialism based on an oligarchic capital alliance. This trend is symbolized by the renaming of the U.S. Department of Defense to the “Department of War.”

These developments point to significant transformations within the internal structure of imperialism. A symbiotic relationship is developing between technology capital, financial capital, and the national security bureaucracy; this triad constitutes the new hegemonic bloc of American capitalism—the “new masters of the universe.” The deepening of partnerships between the Pentagon and technology companies in the U.S., the integration of artificial intelligence systems into intelligence and targeting processes, and the development of hyperscale cloud infrastructure for military use are among the key indicators of this transformation.

Historically, different capital factions have risen to hegemonic positions by aligning with the state’s strategic orientations. In the 19th century, railroad companies were at the centre of the U.S.’s expansionist state project, while in the mid-20th century, automotive, energy, and defence companies shaped the state’s economic and military structure. In the post-1980 era, financial capital became the primary driving force of neoliberal globalization. Today, however, technology capital constitutes one of the fundamental pillars of militarized American capitalism.

Therefore, the war against Iran cannot be explained solely by regional geopolitical calculations. This war is also linked to the militarization of the economy and the creation of new accumulation spheres through military expenditures, alongside U.S. imperialism’s struggle for global hegemony.

In conclusion, the ultimate goal of the war against Iran is not merely a military victory. The primary objective is to strengthen the strategic position of U.S. imperialism within its struggle for global hegemony, increase control over energy and geopolitical spheres, reshape global power balances in its favour, and produce temporary solutions to the crisis dynamics of the capitalist economy through the expansion of military spending.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Amerikan saldırganlığı sermayenin yeni tercihi, published in BirGün newspaper on March 15, 2026.