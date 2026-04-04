America’s 21st-century warfare is not just about Trump!

İbrahim Varlı

There is a prevailing view that reduces the wars initiated by American imperialism, its interventions, and its aggressions to the actions of individual presidents. Yet, the issue is neither Trump, nor Biden, nor Obama, nor Bush. While names, parties, and eras may change, there is one unchanging reality: the imperialist aggression of the U.S. has been a continuous phenomenon.

From George W. Bush to Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Donald Trump, every U.S. president who took office in the 21st century has started a war. W. Bush attacked Afghanistan in 2001 and Iraq in 2003. Obama bombed Libya in 2011, and Biden was responsible for the Ukraine War that began in 2022. Within eight months, from June 2025 to February 2026, the one who declared war on Iran twice was Trump.

The 21st century is a century of American wars. Looking back a bit further, the Gulf War of 1991 at the end of the 20th century bore the signature of George H.W. Bush, while the Yugoslavia War in the mid-1990s was signed by Bill Clinton.

In fact, this history can be traced back to World War II. In the more than eighty years that have passed since 1945, nothing has changed. From Korea to Vietnam, from Laos to Somalia, the United States has consistently declared war and carried out military interventions at regular intervals.

In this context, Trump, who has been attacking in all directions with reckless abandonment, was not the first president to seek to “Make America Great Again (MAGA)”. The true originator of the slogan was Ronald Reagan. Reagan, a former Hollywood actor and governor of California, ran for office in 1980 with the same promise—to “Make America Great Again”—and was elected president. After taking office, he worked toward this goal throughout his eight years in the White House from 1981 to 1989.

To restore its waning hegemony, American imperialism has gone all out. Consequently, the issue is not the presidents themselves, but American capitalist-imperialist capital itself. With its shrinking economy and eroding hegemony, the U.S. is pursuing a reversal of this downward trend through its military power. Wars are a method of overcoming this imperialist-capitalist crisis.

The struggle for division of power, influence, and dominance among global power centers has intensified like never before. Its repercussions can be seen across all four continents. The wars in Ukraine and Iran, and the interventions in Venezuela and Nigeria are linked to the establishment of a new order.

We are going through a process where time is accelerating and competition is escalating. Changes unprecedented in a century are taking place. A significant shift is occurring in the international balance of power. As American power erodes, China and the “Global South” are emerging with strong momentum. The seeds of a multipolar world have begun to take root. While the U.S. maintains its military hegemonic superiority, economic indicators point to a new era.

These shifting balances are also eroding the U.S.-centered international system established after 1945. Trump, too, repeatedly asserts that this system—which they themselves established 80 years ago—has now become a burden for America. The consecutive Economic and Security summits held in Davos and Munich in January and February had already confirmed that the U.S.-centered capitalist-imperialist system is cracking.

The Munich Security Conference’s report titled “Under Demolition” stated that the international order built after World War II has entered a period of “demolition,” and that the U.S. has initiated this process by deeming the current order contrary to its own interests.

The attacks by Trump against NATO—which is celebrating its 77th anniversary today—are not due to opposition to the “alliance,” but are linked to his efforts to reshape the war machine. Unable to secure the level of support from Western imperialism and NATO, which acts as its enforcer, that he desired in the Iran conflict, Trump, upon realizing that the “international order” was becoming a hindrance to him, embarked on a “destruction or revision” ultimatum. By pouring more money into NATO—which was “revived” by the war in Ukraine—preparations are being made for new war fronts. The U.S., which is set to embark on new military campaigns, needs NATO.

In short, America’s wars of the 21st century—beginning with Iraq and Afghanistan and extending to Iran— are attempts to establish its own hegemonic power. Iran will not be the last. By further cementing its devotion to NATO and opening its doors to new armies, the political Islamist regime will be complicit in all the crimes of this “war machine”.

While American imperialism strives to establish its own imperial order, Trump is merely a unique representative of the historical lineage stretching from Reagan to the Bushes (father and son), and from Clinton to Obama and Biden. Naturally, the issue is not limited to Trump.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Amerika’nın 21. yy savaşları mesele Trump’tan ibaret değil!, published in BirGün newspaper on April 4, 2026.