An Associate Professor and a journalist in the courtyard

İsmail Arı

This time, I want to tell you a story from the cell. I am being held in ward A-10 of the Sincan No. 2 L-Type Closed Penal Execution Institution, within the Sincan Prison Campus. When I was first brought to the ward, there were people who recognised me. They introduced the ward by saying, "We’ve been watching you on the news for two days, welcome. We even have an associate professor here." Naturally, I was very curious as to who this "associate professor" was, and I met him shortly after.

The person they spoke of was Associate Professor Serkan Yıldız from Çankaya University. Even though he did not say "President" or "Erdoğan" in a social media post, he was arrested on charges of "insulting the President". No swearing, no insults; furthermore, because of a post where it wasn't even clear who it was aimed at!

Someone came forward and said, "He is referring to the President in this post"; they arrested the professor and threw him in prison. While Serkan Yıldız was in prison, he was dismissed from his university and torn away from the students he loved so much. He became a name loved and respected by the entire ward. When they came to take photos of the ward, we went out into the courtyard. I said, "Come on, let's have a photo together," and we immortalised our togetherness in prison.

On the 82nd day of his detention, the professor was taken to court in handcuffs for an alleged crime that carries no mandatory prison term. The judge insistently asked, "Are you remorseful?"; presumably because he did not receive the answer he expected, he sentenced the professor to 11 months in prison and released him.

The professor's departure left the ward in deep sorrow. They stole nearly three months of his life; they tore him away from his university and his students. So, is this justice? May Serkan Yıldız be very happy. This prison will remember him for his sense of justice and his upright stance. We are glad to have you, Professor Serkan! We loved you very much. And we shall never forget this cruelty inflicted upon you!

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Avluda bir doçent ve bir gazeteci, published in BirGün newspaper on April 27, 2026.