An end to hypocritical policies

Israel's raid on the ‘Madleen’ ship, which set sail to break the blockade in Gaza, and the detention of 12 activists exposed the hypocritical Gaza policy of governments, while the people spoke a different language. From Toronto to Milan, Paris to Athens, people took to the streets worldwide, marching for the release of those detained and for freedom for Palestine.

Four activists aboard the Madleen, which set sail to draw attention to Israel's genocide in Gaza and expose its obstruction of humanitarian aid, were detained by Israeli forces in the Mediterranean Sea and deported from Israel.

4 ACTIVISTS DEPORTED

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared a photo showing Swedish activist Greta Thunberg boarding a plane at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv alongside three French activists. The post stated, ‘Greta Thunberg has just left Israel on a flight to Sweden (via France).’

Adalah, an Israeli human rights organisation representing the activists, said that lawyers had met with 11 of the 12 activists and that four activists had left the country or were about to leave. It was noted that eight activists who refused to sign the ‘deportation documents’ would be brought before a judge to complete the process. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced that one of the French activists in Madleen had agreed to leave Israel, and that forced deportation proceedings would be initiated against the other five activists.

THE ARMY RAIDED

The ship, carrying 12 people including climate activist Greta Thunberg and two Turkish-born activists, was transporting humanitarian aid supplies for Palestinians facing a hunger crisis. The ship, which set sail from Sicily on 1 June, had set out with the aim of breaking Israel's blockade of Gaza. The ship was seized by the Israeli army in international waters on Monday morning, and those on board were detained and taken to Israel's Ashdod Port.

MADLEEN AND PALESTINE ARE NOT ALONE

In France, tens of thousands of people across the country, mainly in the capital Paris, protested against Israel's intervention against the Madleen ship at the call of left-wing parties.

Demonstrators carrying Palestinian flags in Paris's Place de la République demanded the release of 12 people, including French, Swedish and Spanish citizens. The protesters waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans such as ‘Freedom for the Fleet’ and ‘Lift the Gaza blockade.’ Protests against Israel's blockade also took place in the cities of Lille, Toulouse, Strasbourg and Lyon.

HYPOCRITICAL POLICIES

Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of La France Insoumise (LFI), said in a speech at the Paris demonstration, “While Israel's genocide has been going on for 20 months, the powerful who remain silent continue to lecture us on moral values.” Melenchon congratulated the activists in Madleen for “taking to the streets without hesitation, armed only with their courage” and called on the French government to recognise the State of Palestine.

STOP SUPPORTING ISRAEL

In Greece, people flocked to the streets in response to calls from left-wing parties to protest against Israel. In the capital Athens, protesters gathered in front of the Israeli Consulate, chanting slogans such as ‘Don't touch Madleen’ and ‘The Palestinian people are not alone’ SYRIZA, the Greek Communist Party (KKE), New Left and Democracy Movement supported the activists on board the ship and criticised the Greek government for not condemning Israel's stance.

A statement from the Greek Communist Party said, “The murderous Israeli state, backed by the US, NATO and the EU, continues its genocide against the Palestinian people and even prevents access to humanitarian aid.”

In Rome, the capital of Italy, hundreds of people gathered in front of the historic Pantheon Basilica, protesting against Israel with Palestinian flags and various banners. The protesters held up banners with messages such as ‘Ceasefire,’ ‘Terrorist state Israel,’ ‘Stop the genocide,’ and ‘Stop sending weapons to Israel.’

In Milan, two separate demonstrations were held in the city centre at Mercanti Square and in front of the Governor's Office. Approximately 500 people participated in the protest in front of the Governor's Office. The protesters stated that the intervention against the Madleen ship was unacceptable and called for the lifting of the blockade on Gaza.

In Toronto, Canada, thousands of people gathered outside the Israeli Consulate building to protest Israel's intervention on the Madleen ship. Protesters carrying Palestinian flags called for the release of the activists on board the ship.

In Berlin, the capital of Germany, hundreds of people protested Israel's attack on the Madleen ship. Hundreds of people gathered at Neptunbrunnen Square in front of the Berlin City Hall and chanted slogans such as ‘Lift the blockade,’ ‘Stop starving Gaza,’ ‘Your silence is killing,’ and ‘Stop the genocide.’ Protesters chanted, ‘Germany finances, Israel kills,’ protesting the German government's support for Israel.

SANCTIONS AGAINST TWO ISRAELI MINISTERS

Western governments that have remained silent about Israel's genocide and blockade in Gaza are being forced to take action in the face of increasing pressure. The United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and other allied countries have decided to impose sanctions on Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for their roles in the recent clashes in Gaza. Under the sanctions, Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, who are settlers in the West Bank, will have their assets frozen and will be subject to travel bans. Ninety-six politicians, members of the House of Commons and House of Lords in Britain, wrote a letter to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer demanding sanctions against Israel.

VELA SHIP SET SAIL DESPITE CALLS

The ruling party, which reacted to Israel's ‘Madleen’ raid, remained silent on calls to stop the ship named ‘VELA’ which docked at the Port of Mersin the previous day and was carrying steel to Israeli Military Industries, while reactions to the support for the genocide continued.

The İstanbul and Mersin branches of the Contemporary Lawyers' Association (ÇHD) filed a complaint with the prosecutor's office regarding the VELA ship, demanding that the ship and its cargo be seized.

The LEFT Party, meanwhile, reacted to the Disinformation Directorate's denial of claims that the ship was carrying steel for the Israeli Military Industries. In a statement titled ‘Stop the lies, stop the VELA, close the ports to Israel,’ the party stated, ‘Turkish ports have been turned into the logistics hub for Israeli terrorism that is killing the Palestinian people.’

