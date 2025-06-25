An example of resistance for the media

News Centre

The resistance launched by KRT Radio and Television (KRT) employees, who went on strike due to unpaid wages, poor working conditions, heavy workloads, and meal allowances, concluded successfully on its 21st day. KRT TV journalists, who had been on strike for 13 days, had not received their wages or three months' worth of meal allowances since 28 March.

In a written statement issued by KRT TV, it was stated, “Following discussions with all our employees, an agreement has been reached to pay the full amount of wages and meal allowances by the end of July.”

The statement continued, “As KRT, we have resolved the wage payment crisis experienced in recent months through direct and constructive communication with all our colleagues, based on mutual understanding and compromise. As we announced on our social media platforms on 5 June 2025, a payment plan has been established for the outstanding salaries and meal allowances of both current and former employees. The first payment was initiated earlier than the promised date as a result of negotiations, and other payment periods have begun gradually ahead of the scheduled priorities and promised dates. Following discussions with all our employees, an agreement has been reached to pay the full amount of salaries and meal allowances by the end of July.”

WE ALL WON

In its statement regarding the gains of KRT TV workers, DİSK Basın-İş stated, “It has been guaranteed that the agreed payment schedule will not disadvantage anyone and will be shared with the public in a transparent manner.”

The statement included the following: “The first portion of the payments, one month's salary, was secured on 18 June 2025 after a 15-day struggle. The remaining salary payments and meal allowances were tied to the schedule, and an agreement was reached to pay the remaining amounts within the month of July. In the KRT resistance, which is one of the few examples in world press history and saw broadcasts suspended for 20 days, we once again saw that when we stand together, we can win! We respectfully announce to the public once again that we will continue to monitor the process until all workers at KRT receive their rights and that we will continue to fight until every worker in our country who earns their living through hard work receives the compensation they deserve.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Medyaya örnek direniş kazandırdı published in BirGün newspaper on June 25, 2025.