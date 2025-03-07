An investigation has been launched against food critic Vedat Milor

Food critic Vedat Milor’s visit to Üsküdar Kent Lokantası, operated by the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality, in January and his subsequent sharing of this experience on his YouTube channel has led to an investigation by the Ministry of Trade on allegations of "covert advertising."

The Directorate General for Consumer Protection and Market Surveillance, affiliated with the Ministry of Trade, has scrutinized Milor’s YouTube video titled "40 Liraya 4 Çeşit Yemek: Bu Fiyat Gerçek mi?" ("4 Dishes for 40 Lira: Is This Price Real?"), claiming that it violates the Regulation on Commercial Advertisements and Unfair Commercial Practices.

MINISTRY REQUESTS DOCUMENTATION

As part of the investigation, the Ministry has requested Vedat Milor to provide documents proving whether he has any advertising agreement with Kent Lokantası, as well as records indicating whether the video was published on other media platforms and evidence of his financial status.

The official request letter includes the following statements: "It is necessary to determine whether the said promotions have been published on other media platforms, and if so, on which platforms and dates. Original copies of those published in the print media, as well as audio and video recordings of those broadcast in oral and visual media, should be submitted. Additionally, details of the tax office you are registered with, the tax identification number of your organization (if applicable), your registered electronic mail (KEP) address (if available), your official notification address, the full name of your organization (if applicable), your professional chamber registration and activity certificate, a copy of your company’s articles of association, and documents showing your income status (such as the latest annual tax declaration and accompanying income statement or balance sheet) are required."

PRAISE FOR KENT LOKANTASI CITED AS REASON

According to the Ministry of Trade, Vedat Milor’s video contained positive remarks and detailed information about Kent Lokantası, which led to an evaluation that it could qualify as "covert advertising." The ministry based its investigation on the condition that for social media content to be classified as a commercial advertisement, the content creator must have received financial or material benefits.

POSSIBLE ADMINISTRATIVE SANCTIONS FOR MİLOR

The Ministry of Trade will determine whether Milor’s video constitutes "covert advertising" following its review. If the video is deemed a "commercial advertisement," administrative sanctions may be imposed on Milor.

MİLOR RESPONDS: "I HAVE NOT RECEIVED ANY PAYMENT FROM ANY INSTITUTION"

Vedat Milor had previously addressed similar allegations on social media following his visit to Kent Lokantası with İstanbul Planning Agency President Buğra Gökçe. He emphasized that the visit was entirely of his own initiative and that he had not received any payment from any organization.

"As both a food critic and a sociologist, I wanted to evaluate this service from a gastronomic and sociological perspective. I have not received any payment from any institution. From now on, I will take legal action against such baseless slanders" Milor stated.

İMAMOĞLU’S RESPONSE

Following the news of the investigation, İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu also made a statement on social media, saying: "These restaurants are the palaces of the poor, low-income citizens, and retirees. More will be opened."

