An unsolved child murder at the border

The allegation that Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş. in Hatay offered a bribe to the prosecutor and released a murder suspect in Kırıkhan in exchange for a bribe has sparked widespread reactions.

The decision to release defendant Veysel Erkoç just seven months after the murder, during the second hearing, was not made solely by the then-President of the Kırıkhan Heavy Penal Court, Mehmet Mustafa Ş. The court’s two other members, Nurseli Özalp U. and Yazgül K., also voted in favor of the release, and the decision was reached unanimously. During the investigation into this incident, judges Nurseli Özalp U. and Yazgül K. claimed that Mehmet Mustafa Ş. had not allowed them to review the case file and had forced the decision upon them without giving them a say, dictating the ruling as "unanimous release." They provided statements accusing Mehmet Mustafa Ş.

Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş. made a counter move against the panel judges while giving his statement in the investigation against him. He claimed that Member Judge Nurseli Özalp U. had unlawfully ruled for acquittal in a case involving the killing of a refugee child at the border. He further alleged that the court members had scheduled the hearing during his annual leave to ensure the ruling was made in his absence.

HIDING IN THE FIELD

Let’s recount this incident, which occurred in 2017 and has remained in the dark for years, based on the indictment.

On the evening of September 2, 2017, when the civil war in Syria was at its peak, a group of ten Syrians crossed the border into Hatay. Among them were young children. Detected by thermal cameras, the group entered a cotton field to hide. Bekir Serdar K., the lieutenant commander of the Bükülmez Border Post, took Infantry Private Arif S., Contracted Private Yusuf S., and Driver Infantry Sergeant Celil K. with him and headed to the cotton field. Meanwhile, a soldier on duty at the watchtower's thermal camera was describing the migrants' hiding spot over a phone call with Private Arif S. At that moment, Lieutenant Bekir Serdar K. called out to the group in both Arabic and Turkish, ordering them to surrender. He fired shots into the air. However, the migrants did not reveal themselves. With continuous updates from the thermal camera, the soldiers had gotten very close to the group.

CONFIRMED AS HUMAN REMAINS

What followed was detailed in a report received by judicial authorities on September 3, 2017:

"Lieutenant Bekir Serdar K. ordered the migrants to stop. These individuals raised their hands in surrender. However, from a distance of 10 meters, Lieutenant Bekir Serdar K. opened fire on them indiscriminately."

Following this report, an investigation was launched, and at the scene of the incident, the cotton field, three bullet casings from Lieutenant Bekir Serdar K.'s rifle were found, along with colorful slippers, a pink handbag, clothing, a mobile phone, and brain fragments. A forensic examination confirmed that the remains were of human origin.

THE CHILD WAS IN HER ARMS

Infantry Private Arif S., who provided testimony, stated that despite the Syrians raising their hands in surrender, Lieutenant Bekir Serdar K. opened fire at close range. He continued his statement as follows:

"One of the lieutenant's bullets hit the small baby in the woman’s arms. The woman was also shot in the shoulder. A man was seriously wounded in the leg."

Contracted Private Yusuf S., who arrived at the scene after the shooting, testified:

"I saw a group of about 7–8 people there. A woman had been shot in the chest, and a man had a gunshot wound to his foot. Then, they were placed into a Land vehicle."

Sergeant Mehmet B. also described what he witnessed:

"On the day of the incident, the woman was holding a young girl in her arms. She had long hair and appeared to be around 2–3 years old. I saw that the child had been wounded in the head—only the hair on the back of her head was visible. There was also blood on the woman’s chest, and the man had been shot in the left leg. When I arrived at the scene, it was illuminated by vehicle headlights, in that light, I saw them. Then, they were placed in a Land vehicle and taken away."

"I CLEANED THE BLOODSTAINS"

After the shots were fired, the 10-member Syrian family was placed into a military vehicle. The sergeant who drove the vehicle testified:

"Because it was dark and I was drowsy, I didn’t see if they were injured. However, as I was driving, I could hear cries of 'Ah' from the back. They were dropped off in the gap between two walls at the border. At that moment, they were shouting either in pain or trying to reach someone on the other side. When I returned later, I saw bloodstains in the back of the vehicle. When I informed my commander, he ordered me to clean them."

During the investigation, traces of blood remained in the vehicle, and forensic analysis confirmed that the blood was of human origin. The previously found brain fragments were also verified as human remains.

Lieutenant Bekir Serdar K., on the other hand, defended himself by claiming that despite calling out "Stop" in Arabic and ordering surrender, a group of Syrians continued to hide, which led him to fire warning shots nearby. He denied that anyone had been shot and alleged that a terrorist group had fired concealed bullets during the incident:

"That’s why I didn’t take the refugees to the station. Instead, I ordered the soldiers to deport them from the point where they had entered," he stated, further alleging that Private Arif S. had given testimony against him out of personal resentment.

INDICTMENT FILED

The indictment prepared by the Kırıkhan Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office listed the evidence against Lieutenant Bekir Serdar K. It called for his conviction on charges of "premeditated murder" and "misconduct in office" for deporting the migrants without handing them over to the relevant authorities. Judge Nurseli Özalp U., whom Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş. accused, was a member of the Kırıkhan Heavy Penal Court that handled the trial. In the final verdict, the court ruled for acquittal, citing the absence of a body. The judgment argued that it was impossible to determine whether the discovered brain fragments had caused death. It also stated that since no victim had been identified, no ruling could be made even for bodily harm.

The reasoning in the verdict stated:

"The charge of premeditated murder against the defendant remains uncertain. Considering that the defendant's actions were not proven with indisputable, clear, and concrete evidence beyond any doubt, an acquittal ruling has been issued."

Although the lieutenant had been accused of misconduct in office for deporting the migrants instead of handing them over to authorities, the court did not issue a ruling on this charge. Lieutenant Bekir Serdar K. was promoted to the rank of captain. Claiming to have been victimized by the trial, he filed a 500,000 TL lawsuit for emotional damages and a 6,000 TL lawsuit for financial damages against the state. He was later dismissed from the Turkish Armed Forces for alleged ties to FETÖ.

In his written defense to the inspectors, Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş. emphasized that despite the presence of brain fragments, the lieutenant’s bullets, bloodstains, and personal belongings, an acquittal was granted. He wrote:

"In such a grave case, at the very least, there should have been a conviction for 'attempted murder.' I would have sentenced him for 'premeditated murder.' Knowing this, they issued the ruling while I was on leave. When I informed the Chief Prosecutor of the decision, he was in shock. He said, 'How is this possible? How was I not informed?' He requested an appeal in favor of the law, but it was rejected. I asked Mrs. Nurseli, 'How could you push through such a ruling without my knowledge, manipulating the other judges and the prosecutor while I was absent?' She persistently insisted, 'If there's no body, there's no crime,' and dismissed the matter. That’s why she holds a grudge against me."

Had there been no investigation against Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş., he might never have brought up this case. Likewise, had there been no internal conflict among members of the judiciary, the serious allegations against Judge Mehmet Mustafa Ş. might never have surfaced.

Source: This article has been translated from the Turkish original entitled Sınırda faili meçhul bir çocuk cinayeti published in BirGün newspaper on February 19, 2025.