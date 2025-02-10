Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office Investigates CHP's 'Congress'

According to a statement from the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the investigation was initiated after a complaint was submitted to the Bursa Chief Public Prosecutor's Office alleging that "votes were cast in exchange for money" during the congress. The case file was subsequently transferred to Ankara due to a lack of jurisdiction.

The statement further noted:

"Following the transfer of the case file, our Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation in January 2024. Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and Akif Hamzaçebi were summoned to testify as witnesses due to their statements in the press and on social media regarding the incident under investigation. The investigation is being conducted meticulously. This is announced to the public with respect."

KILIÇDAROĞLU WILL NOT TESTIFY

According to Can Coşkun, a presenter on Sözcü TV, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has decided not to appear for questioning. Instead, he will make a public statement in front of the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office at 16:00.

At the CHP Congress, Özgür Özel, a Manisa deputy and the party's group chairman, won the election for party chairman on the first day of voting (November 4).

Meanwhile, AKP Chairman and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had repeatedly described the congress as "shady." In his first speech after the convention on KRT, Kılıçdaroğlu commented on the allegations by saying, "Silence is better than denial."

