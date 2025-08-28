Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launches investigation into CHP leader Özel

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into CHP Chair Özgür Özel over his remarks targeting İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek.

The Prosecutor’s Office opened the investigation ex officio against Özel on allegations of “insulting a public official” and “threat.”

WHAT DID ÖZGÜR ÖZEL SAY?

CHP Chair Özgür Özel, speaking at the 50th rally of the “The Nation Protects Its Will” series launched after his party’s presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu was arrested, addressed İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek with the following words:

“Mr Akın Gürlek, municipalities are audited by the Court of Accounts. Inspectors sent by the Ministry of Interior also audit them. If they find a crime, they report it, the prosecutor’s office takes action. Akın Gürlek, who re-examines all previously audited files and tries to invent crimes from them, I am telling you this: The documents of what the previous AKP-run municipality did are in the hands of the police and the prosecutor’s office. If you are looking for a thief, hodri meydan. Tomorrow, go stand at the door of the previous Beyoğlu Municipality and let’s see. If you say you are a person of law, if you say you are after corruption, if you say you have honour and treat everyone equally, then go to the AKP municipalities where Aziz İhsan Aktaş worked, and let me see.”

Source: Ankara Cumhuriyet Başsavcılığı, CHP Genel Başkanı Özel hakkında soruşturma başlattı