Ankara condemns Israel: A strategic provocation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it strongly condemns Israel's air strike on Iran. The ministry issued a written statement regarding Israel's air strike on Iran. The statement, which emphasized “We strongly condemn Israel's air strike on Iran” noted that the attack clearly violated international law and was a provocation that served Israel's strategic policy of destabilisation in the region.

‘AGGRESSIVE ACTIONS MUST BE STOPPED’

The statement pointed out that the attacks took place at a time when negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme were intensifying, showing that the Netanyahu government does not want any issue to be resolved through diplomatic means and is willing to risk regional stability and global peace in pursuit of its own interests. It was emphasised that Israel must immediately cease its aggressive actions, which could lead to further conflict.

The statement included the following remarks: “We reiterate that we do not want to see more bloodshed and destruction in the Middle East. We call on the international community to take urgent action to prevent the spread of war.”

